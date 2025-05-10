Emeralds Rally for 8 Unanswered Runs to Snap Losing Streak against Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds took game 5 against the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 8-2. The Hops took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but the Emeralds scored 8 unanswered to snap their 3-game losing streak.

The Hops jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning. Druw Jones doubled on the first pitch and Ryan Waldschmidt hit him home on a double out to center field. A few batters later, Kenny Castillo singled to bring home the 2nd run of the frame.

Eugene was able to get on the board and tie up the game in the top of the 3rd inning. Zane Zielinski led off the inning with a single and Jack Payton got hit by a pitch with1-out to put a pair of runners on. Bo Davidson cashed in the first run with a single to the outfield and Jonah Cox hit a sacrifice bunt to tie up the game at 2-2.

Eugene scored another pair of runs in the top of the 4th. Charlie Szykowny got hit by a pitch and Quinn McDaniel singled to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Scott Bandura hit a sac-fly RBI to bring home Szykowny and McDaniel was able to score on a wild pitch later in the inning to give the Ems a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the 6th inning Szykowny & McDaniel both got on base to start the inning once again. Scott Bandura hit into a fielder's choice but Demetrio Crisantes committed a throwing error allowing him to reach first base. The Ems put on a double steal with Bandura swiping 2nd. The throw was off line and McDaniel broke to the plate and scored for the 2nd run of the frame. Luke Shliger got in on the fun with a 1-out RBI single out to right field to give Eugene a 7-2 lead.

They added 1 more run in the top of the 7th. Jonah Cox hit a 1-out single and was able to swipe 2nd base for his Northwest League leading 14th stolen base of the season. He was able to advance into 3rd base after a throwing error from the Hops catcher Kenny Castillo. James Tibbs III hit into a groundout but it was more than enough for Cox to score as the Ems held an 8-2 lead into the 8th inning.

The Emeralds pitching staff was great tonight. After the Ems starter Cesar Perdomo gave up 2 runs on 3 hits in the first inning, he went 4 more innings without allowing a run as he picked up his 2nd win of the season. He allowed only 2 hits over those 4 innings while striking out 4.

The bullpen was great the rest of the way as they didn't allow a single hit and issued only 1 walk. CJ Widger pitched 2 innings and retired all 6 batters he faced with 1 strikeout. Marques Johnson went the distance and allowed just 1 walk and struck out 2. The last Hops hit tonight was a leadoff double in the 5th inning.

It was a dominant win all the way around tonight. The bats were hot and the pitching staff put together arguably one of its best outings of the 2025 season. Eugene is now 16-16 on the season and 3 games out of first place.

Eugene will now get ready for the series finale tomorrow afternoon. A win tomorrow would give them the series split. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with Esmerlin Vinicio on the mound. Eugene will then head back to Eugene to get ready for a 12-game homestand that starts on Tuesday, May 13th against the Spokane Indians. First pitch for the series opener will be at 6:35 PM.

