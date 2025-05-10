AquaSox Pitching Brilliant in Star Wars Night Win

May 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Everett AquaSox pitching excelled in front of a season-high 3,531 fans at Funko Field on Star Wars Night, using the force to hold the Tri-City Dust Devils to one run in a 3-1 victory Saturday.

Switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was brilliant across his first three innings of work, holding the Dust Devils scoreless while allowing only one hit and striking out three. Everett provided Cijntje with all the run support he would need in the bottom of the third inning. With a pair of runners in scoring position, Colt Emerson drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Luis Suisbel singled to make it a 2-0 ball game.

Tri-City scored their only run during the top of the fifth inning. Anthony Scull hit a home run to right center field, cutting the AquaSox lead in half. Scull's long ball was his third of the year. However, Everett would take a two-run lead right back in the bottom half of the frame as Emerson hit his second sacrifice fly of the evening. No more runs would cross home plate beyond that point of the contest.

Cijntje exited the game at the end of the fifth inning, concluding his brilliant Star Wars Night outing. He threw five innings of one-run baseball, allowing only two hits while striking out six batters - tying his season high. He also walked two. Relieving Cijntje was right-hander Tyler Cleveland, who tossed two shutout innings while striking out three and giving up zero hits. Cleveland lowered his earned run average to 0.49 with his performance.

Right-handed pitcher Charlie Beilenson entered the game for the AquaSox during the top of the eighth inning. Beilenson held the 3-1 lead for the AquaSox, twirling one shutout inning while giving up zero hits and striking out two. Securing the save for Everett was righty Stefan Raeth, who threw a scoreless top of the ninth inning to lock down the Star Wars Night victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

1 4 1 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 x

3 7 0 WIN: Jurrangelo Cijntje (2-2) LOSS: Jorge Marcheco (3-2) SAVE: Stefan Raeth (1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Jurrangelo Cijntje (5.0), Tyler Cleveland (2.0), Charlie Beilenson (1.0), Stefan Raeth (1.0) TRI-CITY PITCHING: Jorge Marcheco (5.0), Sandy Gaston (3.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Anthony Scull (3)

ATTENDANCE: 3,531 TIME: 2 Hours, 25 Minutes







