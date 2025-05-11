Wimmer Delivers Walk-Off Winner on Mother's Day

May 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Braylen Wimmer delivered the ultimate Mother's Day present with his mom in the stands. Spokane's second baseman drilled a two-out walk-off single in front of his mom, Jill Wimmer, as the Indians stunned the Canadians, 5-4, in extra innings at Avista Stadium. Spokane improved to 17-16 with the victory and captured their first series win of the season after taking four of six from Vancouver.

TOP PERFORMERS

Wimmer's walk-off single was one of three hits on the afternoon for the 24-year-old out of Oklahoma City. After a slow start to the season, Wimmer is slashing .333/.395/.513 with four doubles, one home run, and six RBI in 10 games this month.

Konner Eaton picked up his first win of the season on Tuesday with five innings of two-run ball and was even better against the Canadians this afternoon. The southpaw posted career highs in innings (6) and strikeouts (8) while blanking the C's on just two hits and two runs.

Alan Perdomo and Francis Rivera combined for 3.2 innings of one-run relief to close out the win for Spokane.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (7-6), Redband (3-2), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (5-5), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, May 20th vs. Tri-City - 11:05 a.m. (Gates Open - 10:00 a.m.)

Promotion - Education & Businessperson's Special Day Game presented by KXLY 4 News Now & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM: Morning baseball is back at Avista Stadium! Move your business meeting to the ballpark and come have a fun educational experience while cheering the Indians to victory. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10 a.m. Education Day is proudly supported by the City of Spokane, Lydig Construction, MultiCare, Your Local Ford Dealer, Pepsi, and Taco Bell.







