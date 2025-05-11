Hops Dominant in Series Finale as Ems Drop First 6 Game Series of the Season

May 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds dropped the series finale to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 10-4. Eugene now is 16-17 on the season.

Hillsboro jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Ems starter, Esmerlin Vinicio, threw 6 consecutive walks with 1-out to bring home the first 3 runs of the frame. They added another run on a Ryan Waldschmidt RBI-Single.

Eugene scored 2 runs in the top of the 3rd inning. Jonah Cox drew a 2-out walk and Bo Davidson hit him home on a double down the left field line. Quinn McDaniel followed it up with a single that scored a run.

The hops poured it on with 6 more runs in the next 3 innings. They had drawn 11 walks through the first 5 innings as they led 10-2 through 5 innings. 5 of their 11 runs came via bases loaded walks.

Eugene was able to rally and score 2 runs in the 8th inning. Jonah Cox led off the inning with a walk and Bo Davidson hit him home on a triple out to right center field. It was his 2nd RBI of the game and his 2nd triple of the week. Charlie Szykowny eventually drove home Davidson with a 1-out sac-fly RBI to cut the lead to 10-4.

That proved to be the final score in the game as the Ems went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 9th inning. This is the first 6 game series the Emeralds haven't split or won this season as the Hops took 4 out of 6 games.

The Emeralds will now head back home and get ready for a 12-game homestand starting this Tuesday, May 13th against the Spokane Indians.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.