Emeralds Suffer 5th Shutout Loss of the Season

June 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds suffered a shutout tonight against the Everett AquaSox. It is the 4th time Eugene has been shutout this season in a 9 inning game and the 2nd time at the hands of the frogs. Eugene now moves to 4-2 to start the 2nd half and they still hold a 3-1 series lead. They'll have a chance to pick up their 3rd series victory of the year this weekend.

Everett took the lead in the 2nd inning. Curtis Washington drew a walk and stole 2nd. On the throw, the ball hit off of him and took a weird bounce out to shallow right field. Washington was able to score from 2nd to give Everett the 1-0 lead. They added on two more runs in the 5th inning. Colin Davis drew a 5 pitch walk to start the inning and a few batters later Brandon Eike crushed a 2-run home run to give Everett a 3-0 lead after 5 innings.

Greg Farone got the start today for the Ems in his High-A debut. He put together a very solid outing on the mound. He threw 5.1 innings and allowed just 2 earned runs on 3 hits. He issued 3 walks and struck out 7 batters. The last 5 strikeouts were all strikeouts looking. The 2024 7th rounder out of Alabama had a great showing on the road.

Tyler Vogel took over and pitched a dominant 1.2 innings. He didn't give up a hit or a run and struck out 2. Josh Wolf took over and pitched a fast 8th inning where he didn't surrender a hit and he struck out 2. Wolf has now thrown 4 straight scoreless outings in June.

Eugene's offense couldn't muster much as they tallied 4 singles in this game and drew 2 walks. They hit into 3 double-plays and only got 1 runner in scoring position. After scoring 29 runs and recording 42 hits in the first 3 games of the series the offense slowed down tonight. They'll look to get it back on track tomorrow.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night against the AquaSox. Nick Zwack will be on the mound for Eugene with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.