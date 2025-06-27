Spokane Defeats Hillsboro, 9-4, Extending Losing Streak to Ten Games

(Hillsboro, OR)- The Hillsboro Hops dropped their tenth straight game on Friday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, falling to the Spokane Indians 9-4. Despite the tough showing, Anderdson Rojas provided an offensive spark for the team, going 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Spokane recorded five hits, stole one base, and plated three runs in the top of the first off of John West. In the bottom of the first, the Hops went three up, three down, striking out twice.

West hit the first batter he faced in the second, and the runner advanced a base on a wild pitch. A single and a flyout scored the fourth run of the game for Spokane.

The Indians hit three straight singles in the third before West recorded an out via strikeout. West walked in a run to make it 5-0. A fielder's choice and an error by West scored two more runs. Another single made it 8-0. Nate Savino entered the game with runners on first and second, and a passed ball advanced both runners, and a walk loaded the bases. A fielding error by first basemen Jackson Feltner scored another run to cap off the inning with a score of 9-0.

Spokane starter Konner Eaton struck out the side in the third. The Hops scored their first runs in the seventh inning. Austin Becker replaced Eaton after Eaton pitched six shutout innings. He struck out eleven, allowed three hits, and only walked one. Becker walked Cristofer Torin to start the inning. A walk and a single loaded the bases and a throwing error by Spokane catcher Cole Messina allowed the first run of the game for the Hops. After allowing another walk to load the bases, Davison Palermo entered the game with the bases loaded. A sacrifice fly from Rojas made it 9-2.

Feltner hit a double in the bottom of the ninth and advanced to third as Angel Ortiz hit a single. With runners on the corner and two outs, Rojas hit a triple to score both runs to inch closer to the Indians lead, still down 9-4.

Carlos Rey pitched two scoreless innings striking out five. Jorge Minyety and Dawson Brown both pitched one inning a piece, both recording one strikeout.

Eaton (4-4) recorded the win after pitching six innings. John West (4-4) was charged with the loss.

The Spokane Indians come back to Hillsboro Ballpark on Saturday, June 27th for a 6:35 PM first pitch. The pregame show will start at 6:20 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio.







