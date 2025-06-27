Emeralds Bats Stay Red Hot with 3rd Straight Win against Everett

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 8-2. Eugene has now won the first 3 games of the series and have ensured a series split at worst on the road with a chance to win the series this weekend. Eugene has scored 29 runs and tallied 42 hits in the first 3 games of the series. They have a total of 7 home runs and have hit 2 grand slams. The Ems are now 4-1 in the 2nd half.

Everett got on the board first for the first time this week. Freuddy Batista got hit by a pitch with 2-outs in the 1st inning and Luis Suisbel singled to put runners on the corners for Josh Caron. Caron hit a ground ball to the 3rd baseman Dayson Croes but Croes' throw was a little off line so Batista came home to score.

Eugene went 9 up and 9 down to start the game but got on the board to tie up the game in the top of the 4th inning. Jonah Cox hit a 1-out single and swiped his NWL league leading 32nd stolen base of the year. Jack Payton hit him home on a single to right field to tie up the game in the top of the 4th. Everett got the run back in the home half of the inning after Josh Caron reached 2nd base on a throwing error from Jose Ramos to start the frame. He was able to advance into 3rd base on a wild pitch and scored on a sac-fly from Tai Peete to give the Frogs a 2-1 lead after 4 innings.

In the 5th inning Eugene was able to flip the game on its head. Quinn McDaniel singled to start the inning and Dayson Croes roped a single out to left. Jose Ramos drew a 4 pitch walk to load up the bases for Luke Shliger. Shliger wasted little time as he crushed a grand slam to right field. The grand slam traveled 352 feet and had an exit velocity of 106 mph. It was the 2nd grand slam of the week for Eugene and their 3rd overall of the year. Shliger has now hit home runs in consecutive games this week. It was the 2nd grand slam for Shliger in his career as an Emerald, and his 1st one actually came at this very same ballpark in Everett in his Emeralds debut last season in his 1st ever plate appearance. It was the 7th home for the Emeralds this week.

The inning didn't stop there as Scott Bandura singled and swiped his 26th stolen base of the year. Bandura is now 26/27 on the basepath this season and only trails Jonah Cox in the Northwest League. With 2-outs Bo Davidson ripped a single out to right field on a 2 strike count to score Bandura and push home the 5th run of the inning for Eugene. It was great to see Davidson deliver his first hit of the night in his first game action since last Friday.

Eugene added another pair of runs in the 7th inning. Scott Bandura hit a single and Jonah Cox was able to rip a double out to left field. Bandura scored easily on the play for Cox's 30th RBI of the season and the 50th run of the year for Bandura. Jonah Cox got caught in a rundown between 2nd and 3rd base but he was able to wiggle his way out of the pickle and made his way back into 2nd base. The next batter, Bo Davidson, hit his 2nd straight single and Cox scored easily to give the Ems an 8-2 lead.

Cesar Perdomo was dominant today on the mound as he picked up his 5th win of the season. He pitched 6 innings and allowed just 3 hits and 2 runs. Those 2 runs were both unearned however so Perdomo's ERA has now lowered to 4.48 on the year. He issued just 1 walk and struck out 4 batters.

Ryan Vanderhei took over in the 7th and pitched 2 scoreless innings. He did allow 3 hits, but worked his way out of a tough jam to not allow a run. He didn't issue a single walk and struck out 1. Ben Peterson took over in the 9th for his 2nd appearance as an Emerald. He struck out Tai Peete to start the inning and got a couple of popouts for a nice and easy 1-2-3 inning in his first full inning of work.

Eugene has been clicking all week long and that didn't change here tonight. It's been great to watch this team click to start the 2nd half and they'll now have a chance for a series victory here this week in their first full 6-game series of the 2nd half with 1 more win this weekend.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night against the Frogs. Greg Farone will be on the mound for his Ems debut. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.

