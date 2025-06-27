Tri-City Devilishly Steals Win from C's Friday

VANCOUVER, BC - Down to their final out, the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] stunned the Canadians Friday afternoon with a two-RBI double that proved to be fatal in a 3-2 loss at The Nat.

Leading 2-1 to begin the ninth, the Canadians sent Yondrei Rojas (BS, 1/L, 0-1) to the slope for the final three outs. Two singles set the table, though Rojas managed a strikeout and a lineout to push the Dust Devils to the brink before Adrian Placencia spun on the first pitch he saw and doubled home both runners to make it 3-2. The C's went in order in the ninth and dropped a second consecutive game to Tri-City for the first time this year.

Vancouver did not trail once prior to the final frame. Carter Cunningham started the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the second inning before the Dust Devils tied it with a walk, two steals and a base hit in the top of the fifth. Cunningham provided another go-ahead run in the bottom of that inning, this time with a lead-off solo shot that made it 2-1 until the ninth.

Chris McElvain got the start and turned in four strong innings in which he allowed two first inning hits, issued no walks and struck out three. He retired the final 10 batters he faced. Irv Carter had one of his finest outings of the season, tossing three innings of scoreless relief in which he faced one batter over the minimum and struck out four.

With the loss, the C's are now 2-3 in the second half and 39-32 overall. These two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m.







