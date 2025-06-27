Hawks, Hernandez, and Cleveland Shut Out Eugene

June 27, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Ryan Hawks in action

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Ryan Hawks in action(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: A trio of Everett AquaSox pitchers combined to shut out the Eugene Emeralds 3-0 on Funko Friday in front of 1,848 fans at historic Funko Field.

Curtis Washington Jr., making his fourth AquaSox appearance this season, kickstarted the night's scoring efforts by showcasing his top-tier speed. After drawing a two-out walk, he attempted to steal second base. The throw from Eugene catcher Drew Cavanaugh hit Washington Jr. as he was diving into the base, bouncing into left field. Washington Jr. rose from the ground and sprinted his way home, diving full-extension into home plate to give the Frogs an early 1-0 lead.

Brandon Eike extended the Frogs' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth. Following Colin Davis' walk, Eike smacked a two-run home run to right center field. The long ball was Eike's third of the season. Neither team scored beyond that point as the game evolved into a pitcher's duel.

AquaSox starting pitcher Ryan Hawks was excellent, twirling six innings of shutout baseball. He held the Emeralds offense to a mere two hits, striking out two while walking two. He also induced three double plays, keeping his outing efficient by throwing 66 pitches - 46 of which were strikes. Supporting Hawks defensively was Washington Jr., who made a diving catch in right field to rob Eugene's Bo Davidson of a base hit.

Relieving Hawks was right-hander Ben Hernandez, who added two shutout innings of his own. The 23-year-old struck out five batters - two looking and three swinging - while allowing two hits to lower his earned run average this season to 2.03. He also struck out the side in the top of the eighth inning to conclude his outing.

Throwing the final inning of the game for the AquaSox while earning the save was right-handed pitcher Tyler Cleveland. The sidearmer threw one shutout inning, holding the Emeralds hitless. Cleveland also struck out two, lowering his earned run average in 2025 to 0.99.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E EUGENE EMERALDS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

0 4 1 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0

3 3 0

WIN: Ryan Hawks (8-3) LOSS: Greg Farone (0-1) SAVE: Tyler Cleveland (1) EUGENE PITCHING: Farone (5.1), Vogel (1.2), Wolf (1.0) EVERETT PITCHING: Hawks (6.0), Hernandez (2.0), Cleveland (1.0) EVERETT HOME RUNS: Eike (3)

ATTENDANCE: 1,848 TIME: 2 Hours, 2 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is the 2025 edition of Pink at the Park! Join us dressed pretty in pink as we raise breast cancer awareness and support the mission of Providence Comprehensive Breast Center. In support, the AquaSox will wear pink jerseys. If you want your very own pink AquaSox jersey, you have an opportunity to buy one through our online Pink at the Park jersey auction. Bidding ends Sunday night at 7 p.m. Additionally, as part of the action, we will illuminate the night sky to end the evening as we host our sixth Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza of the season! Stick around as we light up the Everett skyline with a spectacle of pyrotechnic production set to music courtesy of Tulalip Resort Casino!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.