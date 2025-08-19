The Boys Are Back in Town

Published on August 19, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Only 12 Regular Season Home Games Remain Until Playoffs

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Ryan Hawks (9-6, 3.72)

ROSTER UPDATES: The AquaSox have added INF Felnin Celesten and RHP Lucas Kelly to the roster. Celesten is Mariners ninth ranked prospect. He was hitting .285 at the time of his promotion from Modesto. Kelly was the Mariners 6th round pick in this year's draft out of Arizona State.

SERIES OPENER: This week the hometown nine take on the cross-state rival Spokane Indians! The Indians are an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies and have eight of the organization's top 30 prospects. Make sure to come cheer on the Frogs as they battle throughout the dog days of summer!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

The 2025 Northwest League (NWL) playoffs will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox, the NWL's first-half champions, and the NWL's second-half champions. In the event that Everett wins the second half, the team with the second-best record in the second half will qualify for the postseason.

The AquaSox will host Game 3, as well as potentially Games 4 and 5 at Funko Field in Everett.

Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at TBD

Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at TBD

Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field 1:05

Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field 7:05 *

Game #5 - Sunday, September 14 at Funko Field 4:05 *

*If Necessary







