Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview

It's Funko Friday Tonight, Pink At The Park On Saturday, And Then Sunday Fun Day.

Friday, June 27 - 7:05 PM First Pitch

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new, giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. The first 2,500 fans to pack the park on Friday will receive an AquaSox bucket hat!.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 28 - 7:05 First Pitch

PINK AT THE PARK: Please join us on June 28th as we help raise breast cancer awareness and support those who have been impacted by cancer.

JERSEY AUCTION: As part of our commitment to supporting those impacted by breast cancer, we will be auctioning off our game-worn, limited-edition pink jerseys online. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Providence Comprehensive Breast Center and their mission.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person. While supplies last.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Who loves winning prizes? Everyone! For only $5, purchase 5 tennis balls to launch toward targets on the field post-game. If your ball lands on a target, you will be in contention for some epic prizes courtesy of Dick's Drive-In!

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Tulalip Resort Casino.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday Fun Day, June 29 - 4:05 First Pitch

WEBBLY'S BIRTHDAY PARTY: Break out the cake and candles - it is Webbly's birthday! Come join Webbly, the AquaSox, and all of his mascot friends ahead of our game for an awesome celebration dedicated to the fun-loving, fanatical, fabulous, free-spirited, frolicking phenom of Funko Field.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30. Bring your pen and your items to get signed.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00







