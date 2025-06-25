Tai Peete Homers In Tuesday Night Loss

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 12-5 in front of 1,445 fans at Funko Field on Tuesday evening.

Eugene took an early 1-0 lead during the game's first inning. Scott Bandura and Drew Cavanaugh singled to place runners on the basepaths, and Jack Payton delivered the scoring blow by knocking an RBI single to shortstop.

The Emeralds blasted their way to a large lead in the top of the third inning, dropping a seven-spot thanks to two home runs and additional hits that scored runners. Payton hit his second RBI single, and Zane Zielinski drew a bases-loaded walk to set the Emeralds ahead 3-0. From there, Dayson Croes smashed a grand slam, and Quinn McDaniel crushed a solo home run to extend Eugene's lead to a comfortable 8-0.

The Frogs' foes from Oregon continued scoring in the top of the sixth, adding four more runs to their total. With two runners on, Jonah Cox hit an RBI single, and Cavanaugh belted a three-run home run to center field to provide the Emeralds with a 12-0 lead. Cavanaugh's homer was his first this season with the Emeralds.

Everett scored their first two runs of the game in the bottom half of the frame courtesy of Tai Peete. After Anthony Donofrio walked, Peete smacked a two-run home run over the Judd & Black manual scoreboard in right center field. Peete's homer was his 11th of the year.

The AquaSox added their third run in the bottom of the eighth. Brandon Eike knocked a leadoff single and Donofrio hit an RBI double down the left field line, cutting the Eugene lead to nine runs. Continuing the rally was Freuddy Batista, who also hit an RBI double down the left field line.

Concluding Everett's scoring efforts on the night was Josh Caron, who hit a solo home run to left field during the game's final frame. Caron's long ball was his seventh of the season.

WIN: Dylan Carmouche (3-0) LOSS: Nico Tellache (2-1)

EUGENE PITCHING: Carmouche (7.0), Vogel (1.1), Widger (0.2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Tellache (3.0), Jackson (2.1), Hernandez (1.2), Cleveland (1.0), Sosa (1.0)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Cross (1), McDonald (6), Cavanaugh (1)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Peete (11), Caron (7)

ATTENDANCE: 1,445

TIME: 2 Hours, 26 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return to action on Wednesday, June 25, as they host the Tri-City Dust Devils at 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field. Right-hander Taylor Dollard is scheduled to take the mound as the Frogs host Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots! Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes. Additionally, it is HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday! Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

