C's Homer Their Way to Series-Opening Win

June 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Three home runs spurred the Canadians to a 6-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Tuesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, the C's got their first big fly from Sean Keys - he tied the game with a solo shot. A two-out walk later in the frame set the table for Eddie Micheletti, who unloaded a towering blast that wrapped around the right field foul pole to make it 3-1 Canadians.

Tri-City punched back with two runs in the seventh to tie the score at three, but Vancouver answered in the bottom of the inning to go in front for good. Nic Deschamps tripled with one out then scored when Victor Arias singled past a drawn-in infield to put the C's ahead 4-3.

Je'Von Ward joined the homer party with a two-run shot of his own to ice the game in the eighth and Chay Yeager (S, 3) locked down the final six outs to secure the win.

Starter Jackson Wentworth turned in one of his finest outings of the season. The right-hander went six innings, allowed one run on three hits, walked one and K'ed a career-high nine in a no-decision.

With the win, the C's are now 2-1 in the second half and a league-best 39-30 overall. They send Gage Stanifer to the hill tomorrow night for game two of the six-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







