Hops Drop Seventh Straight in 10-3 Loss to Spokane

June 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Hillsboro, OR) - Returning home after a week in Tri-Cities, the Hillsboro Hops hosted the Spokane Indians on Tuesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark. They did not find relief from their losing streak, tonight marking their seventh straight loss. This time, they suffered a 10-3 defeat at the hands of Spokane.

For the Indians, Jared Thomas took the first pitch of the game and ran with it, homering to right field to start Spokane off with a lead. They tacked on another run in the second, coming from a double by Cole Messina, who advanced to third on a fly out, and a double by Skyler Messinger to drive him in.

Kevin Sim hit a homer in the bottom of the third to put the Hops on the board, but still down 2-1.

Andy Perez led off the sixth inning with a single, followed by a double from Messina to extend Spokane's lead to 3-1. A sacrifice fly then brought Messina home, pushing the score to 4-1.

Daniel Nunez pitched six full innings for Hillsboro, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out one and walking one. Joangel Gonzalez took over in the seventh and quickly found trouble, surrendering three singles to load the bases. With two outs, Spokane's Perez delivered a two-run single. A missed catch by Hops first baseman Kevin Sim allowed another run to score, capping the inning with Hillsboro trailing 7-1.

Edgar Isea took over for Gonzalez in the eighth inning but struggled on the mound. He surrendered a two-run homer to EJ Andrews Jr., stretching Spokane's lead to 9-1. Isea also hit two batters and gave up a single before being replaced by Liam Norris after recording just one out. Isea was charged with three earned runs on two hits. Norris entered with the bases loaded, and the first batter he faced grounded into a fielder's choice to bring in another run.

Michael Prosecky delivered a strong start for the Indians, tossing six innings of one-run baseball while allowing just three hits and striking out four. Luke Taggart followed with a clean, scoreless inning before Hunter Mann took the mound. Mann hit Sim to lead off the frame, then gave up a double to Cristofer Torin. After walking Slade Caldwell to load the bases, a sacrifice fly from Jansel Luis made it 10-2. Druw Jones followed with an RBI single to center, scoring Torin and cutting the deficit to 10-3. However, back-to-back flyouts ended the Hops' rally. Neither team recorded a run in the ninth.

Every single batter in the lineup for Spokane recorded a hit. They left nine on base and went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. For Hillsboro, they left six runners on and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Hillsboro Hops take on the Spokane Indians for the second game of the series tomorrow, Wednesday, June 25th. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on 620 AM RipCity Radio.







