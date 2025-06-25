Wednesday Hops Game to Air on 1190 KEX
June 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Hillsboro Hops News Release
Due to NBA draft coverage on Wednesday, June 25th, the Hops' radio broadcast will air on 1190 KEX and at 1190kex.com. Airtime will be 6:20PM, with first pitch at 6:35PM. The online TV broadcast will air as always at MILB.tv and the Bally Sports app.
All remaining Hops games in the 2025 season will air on the team's flagship station, Rip City Radio 620AM.
