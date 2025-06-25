Emeralds 7-Run 3rd Inning Launches Them to Victory in Series Opener

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds took care of business to open up a 6-game road trip against the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 12-5. Eugene is now 2-1 in the 2nd half of the Northwest League.

Eugene struck first in tonight's game. Scott Bandura led off the game with a single and was able to steal 2nd base. Drew Cavanaugh followed it up with a single but Bandura was held up at 3rd base to put runners on the corners with 1-out. Jack Payton was able to drive the run home with an infield single over to shortstop to give Eugene the 1-0 lead after the 1st inning.

In the 3rd inning Eugene was able to score 7 runs which is the most runs they have scored in an inning this year. Scott Bandura led off the inning with a single & Drew Cavanaugh hit a 1-out single to put runners on the corners once again for Payton. He delivered another infield single that scored the first run of the frame. Charlie Szykowny singled on an infield hit as well to load up the bases for Zane Zielinski. He worked a quick 5 pitch walk to bring home the 2nd run of the frame and keep the bases loaded.

That brought up Dayson Croes who crushed a no-doubt grand slam. It was the first home run of the year for Croes and just the 2nd grand slam of the year for Eugene. The homerun had an exit velocity of 107 mph and traveled 360 feet. The next batter, Quinn McDaniel, went back to back with a solo home run of his own. McDaniel's home run traveled 367 feet and had an exit velocity of 104 mph. McDaniel was a double-digit home player last year for Eugene, but hadn't homered in his last 23 games heading into today. It was great to see Quinn get one on the board and he is now up to 6 home runs this year. Eugene led 8-0 after 3 innings.

In the 4th inning Eugene added 4 more runs. Jose Ramos led off the inning with the 5th infield single of the game for Eugene and Scott Bandura tattooed a single out to right field. Jonah Cox followed it up with a single of his own that brought Jose Ramos home for the first run. Drew Cavanaugh stepped into the box and crushed a 3-run home run to give Eugene a 12-0 lead. It was Cavanaugh's first home run as an Emerald. The home run traveled 361 feet and had a 106 mph exit velocity.

Tai Peete got the frogs on the board in the bottom of the 6th inning. Anthony Donofrio drew a 5 pitch walk and Tai Peete hit a home run that traveled 342 feet and had an exit velocity of 97 mph to cut into the deficit. Eugene held a 12-2 lead after 6 innings.

In the bottom of the 8th inning the AquaSox pushed home 2 runs on 3 hits to cut into the lead. Anthony Donofrio hit a double to score Brandon Eike on the play and Freuddy Batista hit a 2-out double to score Donofrio. The Ems led 12-4 heading into the 9th inning

Dylan Carmouche was incredible tonight as he picked up his 3rd win in just 4 starts in the month of June. He allowed just 2 runs on 2 hits while only issuing 2 walks. He reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his career as he eclipsed 10 strikeouts in today's game.

Tyler Vogel took over and pitched 1.1 innings and gave up 5 hits and 3 earned runs. He issued 1 walk and struck out 1 batter. CJ Widger took over with 1 out in the 9th inning and gave up a walk before striking out a batter and getting Charlie Pagliarini to line out to end tonight's game.

It was a dominant showing here tonight across the board for Eugene as 8 of the 9 batters tallied a hit. Scott Bandura led the way with his 4th 4-hit game of the season. He is the only Emerald on the active roster to reach that mark. Drew Cavanaugh added 3 hits of his own. Dayson Croes & Jack Payton were the other 2 Emeralds with 2 hits in tonight's game.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night at Funko Field. Josh Bostick will be on the mound for the Ems with 1st pitch set for 7:05 PM

