Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

June 21, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds have announced that tonight's game against the Vancouver Canadians has been canceled due to inclement weather. Tomorrow's game at 1:05 PM will proceed as normal and it won't be a double-header. Today's game will be made up at a future date yet to be determined.

The Emeralds will reschedule tonight's Mickey Mouse & Friends promotion on a future date to be released.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2025 home game other than July 3rd based on availability. You can reach the Emeralds at 541-342-5367 for further assistance with ticket needs.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.