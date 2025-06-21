Thomas Drills Walk-off Home Run in 5-3 Win

June 21, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians are determined to make the most of their second chance. After losing the final nine games of the first half to fall out of playoff contention, the Indians now sport a perfect 1-0 record in the second half thanks to a walk-off two-run homer from Jared Thomas in front of 6,393 fans at Avista Stadium for Educator Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by STCU and 105.7 Now FM

TOP PERFORMERS

Thomas finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and his 10th home run of the season tied him for the team lead with Aidan Longwell. The former Texas Longhorn standout continues to pace the Northwest League in batting (.319), hits (83), and runs (56) while also ranking among the circuit's top five in OBP (.420), total bases (126), OPS (.905), and stolen bases (19).

Konner Eaton allowed just one earned run and no walks over 6.2 innings while striking out a career-high 11. The southpaw out of Prince George, VA, leads the NWL with 71.1 innings and checks in among the league's top five in average against (.224), WHIP (1.23), and strikeouts (73).

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-10), Redband (4-4), Operation Fly Together (2-4), Cafecitos (1-1), King Carl (batting (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (11-17), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, June 21st vs. Everett - 7:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.)

Everett RHP Evan Truitt (2-3, 4.89) vs. Spokane RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (3-5, 3.88)

Promotion - Star Wars & Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, Hot 96.9, & Nspire Magazine: Avista Stadium transforms into a galaxy far, far away. The night will include Star Wars trivia, character appearances, and a specialty Star Wars jersey auction benefiting Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. Plus, we'll have a spectacular fireworks show presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers immediately following the game. Don't forget to stop by the Spokane Indians Team Store and check out our new Star Wars merchandise!







Northwest League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.