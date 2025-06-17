Indians Drop Series Opener to AquaSox, 5-1

June 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Everett got five strong innings from Marcelo Perez and three extra-base hits from top prospect Colt Emerson as they cruised to a 5-1 win over Spokane in front of 4,813 fans at Avista Stadium for Baseball Hat Giveaway Night presented by Pepsi and The Inlander.

TOP PERFORMERS

Aidan Longwell drove in Spokane's lone run of the game with a solo home run in the fourth - his team-leading ninth of the season The 23-year-old out of Massillon, OH, is batting .400 (16-for-40) with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI, and a 1.167 OPS over his last 10 games and continues to pace the Northwest League in RBI (44) and slugging (.541).

Michael Prosecky kept the Indians in the game against a potent Everett offense, allowing three earned runs on five hits over six innings. The 24-year-old southpaw leads the NWL in strikeouts (74) and IP (69.1) while also ranking among the top five in ERA (3.63) and wins (5).

Braylen Wimmer finished 2-for-4 while Charlie Condon, Andy Perez, and Skyler Messinger all had one base hit in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (11-10), Redband (4-3), Operation Fly Together (1-4), Cafecitos (1-1), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (11-17), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wed., June 18th vs. Everett - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Everett SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (4-3, 4.67) vs. Spokane RHP Braxton Hyde (1-2, 6.99)

Promotion - Pink Goes Good with Green Night + Pride: Follow the yellow brick road to the most POPULAR game of the season! Take photos with the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West before they fly off to the Emerald City. Also, enter at the game for your chance to win tickets to local theatre productions. Plus, stick around after the game for our annual post-game Pride Parade on the field!







