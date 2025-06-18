Indians Come up Short in 9-3 Loss to AquaSox

June 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett took an early lead and then pulled away with a four-run fifth inning as they thumped the Indians, 9-3, in front of 3,282 fans at Avista Stadium for Pink Goes Good with Green Night + Pride Celebration.

TOP PERFORMERS

Andy Perez led the way offensively for Spokane with three hits, a run scored, and an RBI. Charlie Condon clubbed his third home run of the season - a long solo shot to dead center - in the bottom of the ninth and has now reached base safely in all 25 games with the Indians this season.

Braxton Hyde was sharp in his second start of the season, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings.

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, June 19th vs. Everett - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Everett RHP Ashton Izzi (1-3, 5.48) vs. Spokane LHP Albert Pacheco (5-4, 6.16)

Promotion - King Carl Night presented by Sierra Nevada and The Black Lens*:* We're honoring the life and legacy of local civil rights activist and champion boxer Carl Maxey in celebration of Juneteenth. Players will be wearing specialty King Carl jerseys that will be auctioned off later in the season to benefit the Sandy Williams Fund.







