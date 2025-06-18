Emerson Powers AquaSox to 5-1 Victory

June 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WASHINGTON: Colt Emerson and Luis Suisbel homered, and Marcelo Perez tossed five strong innings to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 5-1 win over the Spokane Indians on Tuesday night at Avista Stadium. Emerson went 3-for-5 with his sixth homerun, a two-run shot in the third inning and a pair of doubles, driving in three runs to pace the AquaSox. Suisbel added a solo shot in the eighth, his 10th of the season, to help secure the victory before 4,813 fans.

Perez (4-2) earned the win, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts over five innings. He began the game by retiring the first 11 batters he faced. Aidan Longwell's solo homer in the fourth accounted for Spokane's lone run. Everett's bullpen-Charlie Beilenson, Tyler Cleveland, and Stefan Raeth-combined for four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and fanning six.

Spokane starter Michael Prosecky (5-5) took the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings. The Indians managed six hits, with Braylen Wimmer going 2-for-4, including a double.

Everett opened the scoring in the third when Josh Caron singled and scored on Emerson's two-run blast to left that hit the foul pole. Freuddy Batista's sacrifice fly in the sixth made it 3-1 after Suisbel stole second and advanced to third on Tai Peete's flyout to right. Suisbel's eighth-inning homer off Stu Flesland extended the lead to 4-1. In the ninth, Brandon Eike walked, moved to third on Charlie Pagliarini's single, and scored on Emerson's second double off Alan Perdomo.

Spokane's offense was held in check leaving four runners on base and going 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. Longwell's homer in the fourth was the Indians' only extra-base hit.

With two games left to play in the Northwest League season's first half, the AquaSox trail first-place Vancouver by a game. The AquaSox hold the tiebreaker if the two clubs finish tied. The Hillsboro Hops fell in Tri-City on Tuesday, 4-3, eliminating them from contention for the first half title.







Northwest League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.