Emeralds Rally Fall Short in Game 1 against Vancouver

June 18, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 1 to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 12-8. Eugene is now 31-33 on the season and the C's picked up a franchise record 11th straight win. There are 2 games left in the NWL 1st half and Vancouver currently holds a 1 game lead.

Vancouver jumped out to a quick 1 run lead. The C's leadoff hitter, Victor Arias, hit a home run to start the game off. In the top of the 2nd they added onto their total. Aaron Parker reached on an error to start the inning and Je'Von crushed a double off the wall to bring him home. With 2 outs Arias struck again, this time with a single to give Vancouver a 3-0 lead.

Eugene responded with a run of their own in the home half of the inning. Jack Payton and Charlie Szykowny singled to start the inning. Payton stole 3rd and was able to score on a groundout from Dayson Croes for their first run of the night. In the 3rd inning the Ems were able to tie up the game. Quinn McDaniel and Scott Bandura both reached via walk to start the frame and both advanced into scoring position after the C's starter, Jackson Wentworth, balked to advance them a base. Jonah Cox hit a bloop single to bring home both runners and tie up the game at 3-3 after 3 innings.

Vancouver took a commanding 4 run lead in the 4th. Nick Goodwin reached on an error and Eddie Micheletti Jr made the Ems pay as he crushed his 9th home run of the year. Victor Arias immediately singled and Arjun Nimmala walked to put a couple of base runners on. After the Ems starter Shane Rademacher struck out Cutter Coffey the Ems made a move to the bullpen with Dylan Hecht taking over. He gave up a double that scored both runs to give the C's a 7-3 lead. Since the inning started with an error none of the runs were earned.

The Emeralds bounced back with a 3 run frame in the fifth. Jonah Cox hit a 1 out single and Bo Davidson drew a 5 pitch walk. Jack Payton hit all 3 of them home with his 3rd home run of the season to cut the lead to just 1 run. It didn't take long however for the C's to respond as they scored 5 runs in the 6th. Arjun Nimmala and Aaron Parker both hit 2 run home runs and Sean Keys doubled to score a run to give the Canadians a 12-6 lead after 6 innings.

Eugene continued to battle in the bottom of the 7th. Bo Davidson hit a single to lead off the inning and Jack Payton hit his 2nd home run of the game. Payton got a little outfield assist as Victor Arias knocked the ball over the center field wall for the homer. Payton doubled his HR season total in tonight's game to make it 12-8 after 7 innings.

That proved to be the final tonight as Eugene couldn't muster a comeback in the final 2 innings.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Dylan Carmouche on the mound.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.