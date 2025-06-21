Viñeros Keep Victory Train Rolling

PASCO - A 1st inning singles session set the foundation for a four-run burst for the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-0 Second Half, 31-36), who held on for a 5-4 win over the Hillsboro Hops (0-1 Second Half, 33-34) Friday night at Gesa Stadium that clinched the team's second series win of 2025.

Tri-City starter Austin Gordon (4-3), draped in the grape, green and gold of the teams' Viñeros de Tri-City alternate identity, worked around the first two Hillsboro batters reaching to post a scoreless top of the 1st inning. His teammates then went to quick work against Hops starter John West (4-3), getting the first five to reach and put a crooked number up on the scoreboard. Leadoff man LF David Calabrese walked and the next four all singled, with CF Anthony Scull's hit followed by RBI singles from 3B Cole Fontenelle, 1B Ryan Nicholson and DH Matt Coutney. RF Randy De Jesus grounded into a double play, with that bringing in the final run of the inning for a 4-0 lead. Hillsboro chipped away at the advantage, scoring once in the 4th and twice in the 5th to get within a run at 4-3. Gordon held them off, though, posting a 1-2-3 6th inning to complete a quality start (3 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 6 Ks).

The Viñeros then got a run in the 7th to extend the lead but also ended up the difference in the game. Matt Coutney drew a walk from West, who had rallied to face the minimum from the end of the 1st through the 6th inning. After a pitching chance, Coutney raced for second to steal his first base of the year and get into scoring position. SS Arol Vera then cashed him in with an RBI single, making it a 5-3 game. Tri-City then survived a wild top of the 8th inning, with walks and hit batters following a leadoff single bringing the Hops within a run at 5-4 with the bases loaded and no one out. 3B Anderdson Rojas then hit a hard line drive to Nicholson, who caught it and stepped on first for a double play. C Kenny Castillo came up with Hillsboro still having the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. He hit a hard grounder that bounced off Fontenelle and over to Vera, who grabbed it and threw to first where Nicholson picked it out of the dirt to keep the Viñeros in front. Najer Victor pitched the 9th for his first Tri-City save, walking one but striking out two.

VIÑEROS NOTAS

-With the win Tri-City has won four games in a row for the first time in 2025. The team had previously won three games in a row twice this year (April 18-20 v. Everett and May 28-30 v. Eugene).

-Matt Coutney's 1st inning RBI single extended his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to 14 consecutive games. The Albertan infielder has also scored a run in his last five games.

-Chris King, the team's longest-serving broadcaster (2012-parts of 2022), was honored before the ballgame for his time with the club. King, attending the game with his wife and two children, now serves as the voice of Washington State University football, men's basketball and baseball.

STRIVING FOR FIVE

Game five of Tri-City's series with Hillsboro starts at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night at Gesa Stadium where, weather and wind permitting, postgame fireworks will light the sky above the Tri thanks to Pro Made Homes. Right-hander Keythel Key (2-3, 5.92 ERA) toes the slab for the Dust Devils, facing right-hander Yordin Chalas (0-3, 5.14 ERA) of the Hops.

Free broadcast coverage (video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app) begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

