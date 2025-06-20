Tri-City Takes Third Straight off Hillsboro

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Ryan Costeiu

PASCO - Two 1st inning solo homers and six solid innings from starter Ryan Costeiu helped set the foundation of a Thursday night victory for the Tri-City Dust Devils (30-36), who slipped past the Hillsboro Hops (33-33) by a score of 3-2 to open the teams' six-game series with three straight wins.

SS Arol Vera hit the first home run, lining a pitch from Hillsboro starter Daniel Eagen (4-4) over the wall in right to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. 1B Matt Coutney went deep to right-center two batters later, doubling the lead to 2-0. The Hops would tie the game on a two-run double by DH Ryan Waldschmidt in the 3rd, with it remaining a 2-2 deadlock to the bottom of the 4th. There 3B Cole Fontenelle drew a leadoff walk and then stole second, with a wide and errant throw allowing him to advance to third. Eagen then spiked a pitch in the dirt that bounced off catcher Kenny Castillo to the first base side of the home plate circle, getting just far enough away for Fontenelle to slide in and score what ended up the winning run.

Costeiu (1-4) gave up two runs on five hits in a quality start, walking only one and striking out seven in his best Dust Devils outing of 2025. Carlos Espinosa, Sandy Gastón and Max Gieg held it down from there, with the three throwing three scoreless and hitless innings while allowing only one baserunner on a wild pitch third strike. Gieg got the last three outs for the save.

-Matt Coutney and Arol Vera added singles to both get multi-hit games for Tri-City. DH Rio Foster added a double to the team's five-hit total.

-If not for the 9th inning wild pitch strikeout allowing a runner to reach, Dust Devils pitching would have been perfect for the last 5.1 innings of the game.

-Tri-City finished the First Half 9-6 against Hillsboro, winning six of those games while scoring three runs or fewer.

-The Everett AquaSox came out on top in the First Half of the 2025 Northwest League, defeating Spokane 9-3 to take the title and clinch a berth in the championship series the week after the regular season. The Frogs won their final six games to finish with a 37-29 record and, even though Vancouver beat Eugene 9-5 at PK Park to match, Everett held the head-to-head tiebreaker. The standings reset, with the baseballers from Pasco, Kennewick and Richland in a six-way tie for first place going into tomorrow night's contest with the Hops.

Tri-City and Hillsboro clash in game four of their six-game set at 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium, where the first 500 fans will receive a Viñeros Boat Tote thanks to Gesa Credit Union. The team, fittingly, will play as Viñeros de Tri-City in celebration of both Hispanic and Latin contributions to baseball as well as to honor our local winemaking industry and its workers.

Right-hander Austin Gordon (3-3, 5.90 ERA) takes the ball for the Viñeros, with righty John West (4-2, 4.18 ERA) getting the call for the Hops. Free broadcast coverage (video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app) begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

