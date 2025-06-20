Three-Run Seventh Downs C's in Eugene

June 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - A brisk pitcher's duel turned the wrong way for the Canadians in the later innings Friday night in Eugene after three runs in the bottom of the seventh doomed them to a 4-1 loss at PK Park in two hours and seven minutes.

With the game tied at one through six and a half, a lead-off walk and a steal put the go-ahead man on base. But reliever JJ Sanchez (L, 0-3) - who retired the side in order in the sixth - struck out the next batter then induced a groundout that moved the runner to third with two outs. Up stepped leadoff man Scott Bandura, who laid down a perfect bunt up the third base line that allowed the runner to score and put the Ems ahead for good. They would add two more on an inside-the-park homer from Northwest League stolen base leader Jonah Cox in the next at-bat to lead 4-1.

Vancouver started the game strong, collecting two hits in the first and using a second inning solo shot from Nick Goodwin to grab an early 1-0 lead. But the C's would muster just two more hits and a walk over the next two innings before Eugene's pitching staff faced the minimum the rest of the way to hand Vancouver the loss.

#10 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez made another strong start, going five complete and scattering six hits with one run, no walks and four Ks in a no-decision. The right-hander escaped a jam in the fourth when he had runners at the corners and no outs but used a caught stealing, a diving play from Goodwin at shortstop and a strikeout to keep the game tied before ending his night with a perfect fifth. He has worked five or more innings in seven of his last eight outings.

Goodwin's homer, his tenth of the year, established a new single-season career high for the former seventh round pick out of Kansas State. He's slugging .457 and has a compiled an .829 OPS; both numbers would be career highs if the season ended today. Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala had two hits in the game.

With the loss, the Canadians are 0-1 in the second half and 37-30 on the year. They send #9 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen to the slope tomorrow night opposite Eugene's Nick Zwack. First pitch is set for 5:20 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.