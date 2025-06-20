Three-Run Seventh Downs C's in Eugene
June 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
EUGENE, OR - A brisk pitcher's duel turned the wrong way for the Canadians in the later innings Friday night in Eugene after three runs in the bottom of the seventh doomed them to a 4-1 loss at PK Park in two hours and seven minutes.
With the game tied at one through six and a half, a lead-off walk and a steal put the go-ahead man on base. But reliever JJ Sanchez (L, 0-3) - who retired the side in order in the sixth - struck out the next batter then induced a groundout that moved the runner to third with two outs. Up stepped leadoff man Scott Bandura, who laid down a perfect bunt up the third base line that allowed the runner to score and put the Ems ahead for good. They would add two more on an inside-the-park homer from Northwest League stolen base leader Jonah Cox in the next at-bat to lead 4-1.
Vancouver started the game strong, collecting two hits in the first and using a second inning solo shot from Nick Goodwin to grab an early 1-0 lead. But the C's would muster just two more hits and a walk over the next two innings before Eugene's pitching staff faced the minimum the rest of the way to hand Vancouver the loss.
#10 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez made another strong start, going five complete and scattering six hits with one run, no walks and four Ks in a no-decision. The right-hander escaped a jam in the fourth when he had runners at the corners and no outs but used a caught stealing, a diving play from Goodwin at shortstop and a strikeout to keep the game tied before ending his night with a perfect fifth. He has worked five or more innings in seven of his last eight outings.
Goodwin's homer, his tenth of the year, established a new single-season career high for the former seventh round pick out of Kansas State. He's slugging .457 and has a compiled an .829 OPS; both numbers would be career highs if the season ended today. Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala had two hits in the game.
With the loss, the Canadians are 0-1 in the second half and 37-30 on the year. They send #9 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen to the slope tomorrow night opposite Eugene's Nick Zwack. First pitch is set for 5:20 p.m.
Northwest League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Three-Run Seventh Downs C's in Eugene - Vancouver Canadians
- Everett AquaSox Clinch NWL First Half Title - Everett AquaSox
- Tri-City Takes Third Straight off Hillsboro - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Hops End First Half 33-33 with Loss at Tri-City - Hillsboro Hops
- C's Wrap First Half with 9-5 Win - Vancouver Canadians
- Emeralds Drop 1st Half Finale to Vancouver - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.