Everett AquaSox Clinch NWL First Half Title

June 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox clinched the Northwest League first half title, slugging their way to an 8-3 victory over the Spokane Indians on Thursday night at Avista Stadium. The Frogs were powered by four home runs and a strong pitching performance from starter Ashton Izzi.

Everett wasted no time jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Charlie Pagliarini led off with his 10th home run of the season on the first pitch of the game, a solo shot to right field off Spokane starter Alberto Pacheco (5-5). Two batters later, Michael Arroyo crushed his 15th homer to left-center. Lazaro Montes singled, and after Luis Suisbel walked, Tai Peete's single loaded the bases. Freuddy Batista then delivered a two-run single to left, scoring Montes and Suisbel, though Peete was thrown out at third by left fielder Charlie Condon.

The AquaSox grew their lead in the third. Arroyo walked, and Montes launched his 16th home run to center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Peete walked, stole second, and scored on Josh Caron's double, making it 7-0.

The Indians got on the board against Izzi (2-3) in the third when Darius Perry led off with his first home run of the season. Jared Thomas followed with a single, and Aidan Longwell's two-run homer to right-his 10th-cut Everett's lead to 7-3. It was the only bump in the road for Izzi who allowed just three runs over six innings.

Montes added his second homer of the night in the seventh, a solo shot off reliever Davison Palermo, to cap Everett's scoring at 8-3.

Izzi scattered six hits, allowed three earned runs, and struck out three over six innings to earn the win. Ben Hernandez, Tyler Cleveland, and Stefan Raeth combined for three scoreless innings of relief, with Raeth handling the ninth.

Pacheco took the loss for Spokane, surrendering seven runs on nine hits, including three homers, over five innings. Palermo allowed one run over three innings, and Cade Denton pitched a scoreless ninth.

Montes led Everett's offense, going 3-for-5 with two homers, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Arroyo went 2-for-4 with a homer and a walk, while Batista drove in two. Thomas paced Spokane, going 3-for-4, and Longwell drove in two with his homer.







