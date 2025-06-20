C's Wrap First Half with 9-5 Win

EUGENE, OR - A two-run homer from Carter Cunningham in the top of the sixth inning helped the Canadians beat the Eugene Emeralds [SF] 9-5 Thursday night at PK Park.

Trailing 5-4 after five, the C's got a lead-off double from Eddie Micheletti in the sixth to put the tying run in scoring position. Up stepped Cunningham, who launched his sixth homer of the season to turn a one-run deficit into a 6-5 lead.

That would be the score until the eighth, when Vancouver plated three runs to put the game away. All nine men came to the dish, and runs were scored thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Sean Keys, a Cutter Coffey sacrifice fly and Je'Von Ward's two-out RBI single.

Chay Yeager - who stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the seventh - tossed a scoreless eighth before Jonathan Todd struck out the side in the ninth to seal the win.

The C's started the scoring with four runs in the top of the first. Arjun Nimmala and Coffey singled and Ward doubled them both home before Aaron Parker walloped a two-run shot to make it 4-0.

Eugene got two back in the bottom of the inning before taking the lead with three in the third, though that would be the last runs they scored on the night. Pat Gallagher (W, 3-0) kept the Ems at bay over 3.1 scoreless innings of relief.

With the win, the C's wrap up the first half with a 37-29 record, their second-best first half record in franchise history trailing only the 2023 Canadians' 38-27 mark. They finish the half tied for first place, but Everett [SEA] has been crowned first half champions by owning the tiebreaker over Vancouver.

The C's send #10 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez to the mound to begin the second half tomorrow night. He'll be opposed by Cesar Perdomo. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







