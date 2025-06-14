Canadians Match Franchise Mark with Ninth Straight W

June 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - For the third time in franchise history, the Canadians have won nine games in a row thanks to a 6-1 triumph over the Spokane Indians [COL] Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat.

The C's overcame an early deficit for the second time this week. Spokane plated a run on two hits in the top of the third before Vancouver used four consecutive one-out hits and a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the inning to go in front for good. Cutter Coffey, Eddie Micheletti and Je'Von Ward all drove in a run.

Leading 3-1, the Canadians added another score in the fifth on a Jackson Hornung solo homer then plated two more in the sixth. Arjun Nimmala tripled with one out then beat the throw home on a ground ball to third. A two-out error later in the frame made it 6-1 Vancouver.

Starter Fernando Perez (W, 4-3) turned in one of his finest outings of the year, made more impressive by the fact that he was hit by a line drive on his second pitch of the afternoon but stayed in the game. He went six innings, allowed one run on six hits - five of which were singles - with one walk and five Ks. He passed the baton to Chay Yeager, who worked two scoreless stanzas before Irv Carter got the last three outs to seal the win.

Eight of nine starters reached base, six had a hit and five reached base more than once. Coffey, Nimmala and Aaron Parker all had two hits while Coffey's two RBI paced the offence.

With the win, the Canadians are now 34-28 and will retain sole possession of first place in the Northwest League no matter what happens elsewhere in the league tonight. They're 17-2 in their last 19 games. Four games remain in the first half. The last time Vancouver won nine in a row was June 21-20, 2024 after establishing the franchise mark July 9-22, 2022.

The C's send #9 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen to the slope tomorrow afternoon as they chase both a new franchise record winning streak and their first six-game series sweep of the season. Spokane counters with #29 Rockies prospect Lebarron Johnson Jr. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.