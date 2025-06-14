Ems Drop 2nd Straight to Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 5 to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 7-5. Eugene now moves to 31-31 on the season and will be 3 games out of a playoff spot with 4 games remaining in the first half.

Eugene got the scoring started early and often tonight with a 5 run 2nd inning. Zane Zielinski got hit by a pitch to start the frame off and Quinn McDaniel drew a 1-out walk to put a pair of base runners on. After a quick strikeout, Scott Bandura ripped the 1st of 4 straight base hits for Eugene. He tripled to score both Zielinski and McDaniel. The next batter, Jonah Cox, followed it up with the 2nd straight triple to bring home another run. The inning didn't stop there as Bo Davidson hit an RBI-Single and James Tibbs III hit a ground rule double to bring home the 5th and final run of the frame.

The Hops were able to respond with a run of their own in the bottom of the 2nd. Kenny Castillo hit a sac-fly that was deep enough to score Ryan Waldschmidt on the play. After a scoreless 3rd inning for the 2 teams the Hops rallied for a 4 run inning in the bottom of the 4th to tie up the game at 5-5. Jackson Feltner brought home the first run with an RBI-Double. Jean Walters brought home the next run on a fielder's choice. Anderson Rojas followed it up with a single and Cristofer Torin cashed in the final run of the frame with another fielder's choice to tie up the game at 5-5.

The Hops added another pair of runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to take their first lead of the night. Jean Walters drew a walk to start the inning and Anderson Rojas reached on an error. Druw Jones ripped an RBI-Double and Slade Caldwell hit a sac-fly that scored the 2nd and final run of the inning to give Hillsboro a 7-5 lead after 6 innings.

Eugene was able to generate another run as they fell by a final score of 7-5 against the Hops. Eugene has now lost 2 games in a row and will be 3 games out of a playoff spot with only 4 games remaining in the 1st half. Eugene still has a chance but it is getting slimmer by the day.

Eugene will have a quick turnaround for the series finale tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM with Brayan Palencia making his 2nd start of the week.

