Michael Arroyo Powers Two Homers in 8-1 Win

June 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WASHINGTON: Supported by Michael Arroyo's scorching-hot bat and a spectacular pitching performance from Ryan Hawks, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-1 in front of 3,131 fans at Funko Field on Friday night.

Charlie Pagliarini drew a leadoff walk and Colt Emerson doubled to center field, placing two runners in scoring position right off of the bat for the AquaSox. Arroyo delivered, lining a ball off of the third base bag for a two-run double to give the Frogs an early spark. His double was his 12th, leading all AquaSox batters.

Hawks, a 24-year-old right-hander, worked efficiently across his first three innings, throwing only 41 pitches. He struck out three batters swinging and allowed only one hit while inducing a double play to help keep the Frogs' 2-0 lead intact.

The AquaSox threatened to score again in the bottom of the third as Emerson singled for his second hit and Arroyo was hit by a pitch for the Northwest League-leading 22nd time. However, the attempt was to no avail as the Dust Devils escaped the jam. Tri-City's Matt Coutney cut into the Frogs' lead the next frame, hitting a solo home run to left field.

Everett powerfully cushioned their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning as Arroyo smashed a two-run home run and Lazaro Montes lasered a solo homer. Arroyo's long ball, his 12th of the season, traveled 374 feet, and Montes' homer was his 14th.

Hawks continued cruising throughout the remainder of his performance, finishing his outing after throwing six innings of one-run baseball to lower his earned run average to 3.41. The Louisville alumni struck out six batters and walked two while allowing only three hits. Across his last 13 innings pitched, Hawks has allowed three hits and one run, collecting 13 strikeouts.

Joining Montes atop the Northwest League home run standings with 14 homers was Arroyo, who smashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Arroyo concluded the game with two home runs, three hits, and a career-high six RBIs.

Everett added their eighth and final run in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Montes walked and Luis Suisbel was hit by a pitch, allowing Tai Peete to line an RBI single to right center field.

Relieving Hawks were righties Charlie Beilenson and Tyler Cleveland, who each threw one shutout inning. Cleveland struck out the side to lower his earned run average to a slim 1.16, and Beilenson struck out one. Throwing the final inning of the game to secure the Frogs' 8-1 win were Brock Moore and Gabriel Sosa, who held the Dust Devils scoreless.

LOOKING AHEAD: Calling all wonderful wizards! Tomorrow is the first-ever Harry Potter Night at Funko Field and the Frogs will don special Gryffindor™-themed jerseys! And, if you want your very own Gryffindor™ AquaSox jersey, you have an opportunity to buy one through our online Harry Potter jersey auction. Bidding ends Sunday night at 8 p.m. Additionally, as part of the action, we will illuminate the night sky to end the evening as we host our fifth Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza of the season! Stick around as we light up the Everett skyline with a spectacle of pyrotechnic production set to music courtesy of Diedrich Espresso!

