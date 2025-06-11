Seafair Clowns to Entertain Guests at AquaSox Game

June 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WASHINGTON: We are excited to announce that Seattle Seafair Clowns will be our featured guest at the Sunday Fun Day game against the Tri-City Dust Devils on June 15th at Funko Field. Get ready for an evening of fun, laughter, and baseball magic as they bring Seafair to the ballpark. First pitch is at 4:05pm.

The Seafair Clowns are ready to bring their signature fun to Funko Field! Guests will have the opportunity to meet them on the concourse, watch them throw out the first pitch, and enjoy their lively between-inning entertainment. Throughout the game, the Seafair Clowns will be mingling with fans, keeping the excitement going, and, after the final play, they will run the bases and play catch on the field. Plus, see the Seafair Clown vintage firetruck that will be stationed on the concourse-perfect for capturing memorable photos!

The Seafair Clowns are bringing a special keepsake to Funko Field! 1,000 lucky fans will receive a limited-edition commemorative button featuring a baseball-inspired design adorned with the AquaSox and Seafair Clown logos. These exclusive collectibles will only be available during the game on Sunday, June 15th-don't miss your chance to grab one!

The Seattle Seafair Clowns, a dedicated all-volunteer organization of 40 members, have been spreading joy for over 70 years. Originally established in association with the Graduates Club of Seattle University, they remain an independent group while serving as an integral part of the Seafair community. As year-round ambassadors, they bring smiles and laughter to thousands at parades, festivals, and community events.

Supporting their charitable efforts, the Seafair Clown Foundation-a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit-helps extend their impact, ensuring their tradition of fun and philanthropy continues to brighten lives across the region.

The Seattle Seafair Clowns are proud to be part of the five Seafair Families, alongside the Seafair Commodores, Seafair Parade Marshals, Seafair Boat Club, and the legendary Seafair Pirates. This year, the Seafair Clowns will be making more than 200 appearances, bringing joy to local senior centers, children's programs, sports events, public gatherings, regional festivals, and signature Seafair celebrations. Next up, catch the Seafair Clowns in action at the Marysville Festival's 93rd Annual Grand Parade on Saturday, June 21st at 5:00pm.

What do the Seafair Clowns do best? You might guess it's spreading joy and laughter-but truth be told, it's striking a pose! Whether it's a solo clown or a whole crew, we're always ready to snap a picture (or two) with our favorite fans. So don't be shy-grab your camera and let's make some unforgettable memories!

FUN FACT ABOUT THE SEAFAIR CLOWNS

Founded in 1953 with just seven members, the Seafair Clowns have grown into a beloved tradition.

The longest-serving Clown, Norrie Suder, is 99 years old and has been entertaining since 1956!

In 2025, the Seafair Clowns will make over 200 appearances, including 14 local parades.

Next up, catch the Seafair Clowns in action at the Marysville Festival's 93rd Annual Grand Parade on Saturday, June 21st

Each year, the Seafair Clowns crown a Prince or Princess of Mirth for the Torchlight Parade.

Notable past honorees include Tony Ventrella (Sportscaster), Shaun Alexander (Seahawk Ring of Honor Inductee), The Seahawks Mommas (Momma Lynch,xMomma Sherman, Momma Thomas), John Keister (Host of Almost Live), Groz & Gas (Seattle Sports Radio Personalities), and Steve Slaton (Seattle Disc Jockey).

The Seafair Clowns are always looking for new members! Join the fun and help spread joy in the community. Learn more at www.seafairclowns.org or follow them on Facebook!

Upcoming Seafair events:

Seafair 4th of July - Friday, July 4th at Gasworks Park.

Seafair Torchlight Parade - Saturday, July 26th at 7:30 PM along the Seattle Waterfront.

Seafair Weekend Festival - August 1-3 at Seward Park.

For more details and a full Community Event Calendar, visit www.Seafair.org.







