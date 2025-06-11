AquaSox Sweep Dust Devils in Doubleheader

EVERETT, WA: Playing two games to account for a May 11 rainout against the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Everett AquaSox swept both ends of Tuesday night's doubleheader, winning 8-7 and 8-0 during Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park night.

Game One featured the completion of a rainout dating back to May 11, when the AquaSox and Dust Devils' matchup was postponed midway through. Trailing 5-0 after three innings, the AquaSox powered their way to a five-run third inning to tie the game. Brandon Eike, Colt Emerson, and Jonny Farmelo drilled consecutive home runs before the game's suspension.

Tying the game pre-suspension was Freuddy Batista, who reached on a fielding error that allowed two runners to hustle home. Tri-City took the lead three batters into the resumption of the game as Rio Foster knocked an RBI double to set the Dust Devils ahead 6-5. The one-run lead held until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Lazaro Montes scored on a balk to knot the game 6-6. Providing the AquaSox a 7-6 lead was Luis Suisbel, who scored on a wild pitch.

Tri-City needed a spark in their final three outs and Ryan Nicholson provided one, hitting a solo home run to tie the game. However, the efforts were to no avail as Suisbel crushed a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to win game one 8-7 for Everett.

From the mound, right-hander Nick Payero was excellent, throwing four innings of one-run baseball. He allowed a slim two hits, striking out eight batters to tie his career-best amount. Earning the win was Stefan Raeth, who threw two innings and struck out three.

Charlie Pagliarini provided the AquaSox a spark during the Frogs' first at-bat of game two, hustling his way around the bases for a leadoff triple. Pagliarini would score on a sacrifice fly by Emerson to give the Frogs a 1-0 lead. During the bottom of the second, Josh Caron smacked a solo home run for his fifth long ball of the year, doubling Everett's lead.

Leading 2-0, the AquaSox added their third run in the bottom of the third inning as Emerson hit a solo home run to right center field for his fifth homer of the season.

The AquaSox broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five times.

With the bases loaded, Milkar Perez hit a two-run single, and Pagliarini crushed a three-run home run to provide the AquaSox an 8-0 lead. Everett's pitchers handled business from there, cruising their way through the final three innings to shut out the Dust Devils in game two.

Starting pitcher Marcelo Perez was nothing short of excellent, throwing five innings of shutout baseball. He allowed only three hits, walking one and striking out a season-high seven hitters. Tyler Cleveland struck out the side in one inning of work to lower his earned run average to 1.13, and Brock Moore ended the game by throwing one scoreless inning. Moore struck out two and the trio of pitchers combined to walk only two Dust Devils.

WIN: Stefan Raeth LOSS: Sam Ryan

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Keythel Key (6.2), Sam Ryan (1.2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Evan Truitt (3.0), Nick Payero (4.0), Stefan Raeth (2.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Ryan Nicholson

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Brandon Eike, Jonny Farmelo, Colt Emerson, Luis Suisbel

ATTENDANCE: 2,005

TIME: 2 Hours, 43 Minutes

GAME #2

WIN: Marcelo Perez LOSS: Jorge Marcheco

TRI-CITY PITCHING: Jorge Marcheco (3.0), Logan Britt (2.0), Carlos Espinosa (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Marcelo Perez (5.0), Tyler Cleveland (1.0), Brock Moore (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: None

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Josh Carson, Colt Emerson, Charlie Pagliarini

ATTENDANCE: 1,254

TIME: 1 Hours, 56 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return to competition Wednesday, June 11, as they host the Tri-City Dust Devils at 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is scheduled to take the mound as the Frogs host Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots! Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes. Additionally, it is HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday! Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

