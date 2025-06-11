Ems Score 7 Unanswered Runs to Defeat Hops

HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 7-2. Eugene has now taken both games to start this series and have won their previous 3 games overall. They move to 30-29 on the season. With games still pending in the Northwest League, Eugene will be no worse than 1 game out of a playoff spot with 7 games now remaining in the 1st half.

The Hops struck first in tonight's game in the 1st inning. With 2 outs Ryan Waldschmidt hit a double to extend his hitting streak to 8 games. Ben McLaughlin was able to hit him in on a single to give the Hops the early 1-0 lead.

Eugene was able to tie the game back up in the 3rd inning. On the first pitch of the frame, Cole Foster tattooed a ball over the right center field wall. It was Foster's 3rd home run of the season. The home run had an exit velocity of 102 mph and traveled 409 feet.

In the top of the 5th inning Charlie Szykowny led off the frame by slicing a double down the left field line. The next batter, Luke Shliger, hit into a groundout but it allowed Szykowny to move to 3rd base. On the first pitch Cole Foster saw he hit a deep pop out to straight away center that allowed Szykowny to tag up and score to give the Ems a 2-1 lead. It was the 2nd RBI of the night for Foster.

In the top of the 8th the Emeralds were able to load up the bases. Bo Davidson drew a 1 out walk and James Tibbs III ripped a screaming liner up the middle for the single. After a quick out, Charlie Szykowny got hit by a pitch to load up the bases with 2 outs. The Hops brought in the lefty Nate Savino to face off against the lefty Luke Shliger. On the first pitch he saw he crushed the ball off the top of the right center field wall. All 3 runners were able to score on the bases clearing double from Shliger. The extra base hit had an exit velocity of 106 mph as Eugene led 5-1 after 8 innings.

Eugene added onto their total in the top of the 9th. Dayson Croes started off the inning by drawing a 5 pitch walk. Scott Bandura followed it up with a single and Jonah Cox was able to single to left field to bring home Croes for the first run of the inning. Bo Davidson hit into a fielder's choice but Bandura scored on the play for the 2nd run of the inning. It was Davidson's first RBI of the night and his 5th in just 2 games this week. Eugene took a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the 9th.

Eugene was able to close it out as they defeated the Hops by a final score of 7-2 after the Hops were able to push home a run in the bottom of the 9th. Eugene has now taken the first 2 games this week.

Shane Rademacher picked up his 5th win on the mound this year. He gave up a run in the 1st inning but followed it up by throwing 6 straight scoreless frames. He ended his night giving up just the lone earned runs on 6 hits. He didn't issue a single walk and struck out 4. It was an absolutely brilliant performance from Rademacher tonight.

Cam Pferrer took over in the 8th and pitched a 1-2-3 inning. Esmerlin Vinicio started off on the mound in the 9th but exited after the first 3 base runners all reached. Nick Herold took over and retired the first 3 batters he saw to give Eugene the 7-2 victory.

Eugene will be back in action for game 3 of the series against the Hops tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 PM. Dylan Carmouche will be on the mound for his 3rd start with the Emeralds this year.

