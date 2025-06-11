Emeralds Bats Dominate in Game 1 Victory against the Hops

June 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds took game 1 against the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 9-6. All 9 Emeralds tallied base hits with 5 different players recording 2 hits. Eugene is now just a game out of 1st place with only 8 games remaining in the half and 5 more games remaining against the 1st place Hops this week.

The Emeralds struck first in the top of the 1st inning. Jonah Cox was able to bunt and get on 1st base and immediately stole 2nd base. Bo Davidson ripped a single and Cox scored on the play to give the Ems a 1-0 lead. That brought up James Tibbs III who fell behind in the count 1-2 but was able to draw a 6 pitch walk to put a pair of runners on. Justin Wishkoski ripped an RBI-Single for his first RBI of the year with the Ems. Drew Cavanaugh ripped a single in his first at-bat with the Emeralds. With the bases loaded and 1 out, Zane Zielinski hit a ground ball that could've ended the inning but instead Cristofer Torin wasn't able to field it cleanly which allowed another run to come home. Eugene held the 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the 1st.

Hillsboro answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the 1st. Ryan Waldschmidt hit a solo home run to cut into the deficit. Eugene immediately responded in the top of the 2nd. Jonah Cox ripped a 1-out triple and Bo Davidson hit him home on a sac-fly to give the Emeralds a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning Druw Jones collected a 2-out single and Jean Walters hit a double to the left center field gap to cut the lead in half. In the bottom of the 3rd inning Hillsboro was able to tie up the game at 4-4.

It was a scoreless next 3 innings for the 2 teams before Eugene was able to get back on the scoreboard and take the lead in the top of the 7th inning. After a quick out to start the frame, Zaner Zielinski ripped a single on the 7th pitch of his at-bat and Charlie Szykowny hit a 2-run home run to give Eugene the lead. The home run had an exit velocity of 96 mph and traveled 360 feet. The inning didn't stop there as Quinn McDaniel hit his 3rd triple of the year. Scott Bandura drew a walk and stole 2nd. The next batter, Jonah Cox, hit a ground ball to short but Cristofer Torin tried to get Quinn McDaniel out at 3rd base but he was able to avoid the tag and Jonah reached on the fielder's choice. Bo Davidson followed it up by ripping a screaming liner out to right field and brought home a pair of runners to give the Ems an 8-4 lead.

The Hops responded in the bottom of the 7th. Cristofer Torin reached on a walk and Slade Caldwell ripped a single out to left field. The ball took a weird bounce over Scott Bandura's head that allowed to Torin to score. The next 2 batters, Ryan Waldschmidt & Ben McLaughlin, both drew 4 pitch walks to load up the bases with 1-out. Kenny Castillo ripped a single to bring home 1 run. Marques Johnson was able to retire the next 2 batters via strikeout and groundout to leave the bases loaded as Eugene took an 8-6 lead into the final 2 innings.

In the top of the 9th Eugene was able to add on one more run of insurance. Scott Bandura led off the inning with a single. Jonah Cox and James Tibbs III loaded up the bases after they both drew walks. Justin Wishkoski got hit by a pitch to bring home the lone run in the top of the 9th as Eugene took a 9-6 lead into the home half of the frame.

Marques Johnson stayed in the game in the bottom of the 9th and pitched a 1-2-3 frame as the Emeralds took game 1 against the Hops by a final score of 9-6.

Eugene is now just a game out of 1st place with 8 games left to go in the 1st half. They'll look to pick up another big win tomorrow as they stay in the hunt.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night for game 2 of the series against the Hillsboro Hops with first pitch slated for 6:35 PM. Shane Rademacher will be on the mound for the Emeralds.

