Everett Throws Combined No-Hitter in 1-0 Victory vs Ems
June 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 4 to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 1-0. Everett combined for a no-hitter which was their first since 2022. This was the first time Eugene has been no hit since 1965. It was the first no-hitter for Everett since a 7-inning no-no from Juan Mercedes in 2022.
Everett pushed home the first run of the game in the top of the 6th inning. Michael Arroyo hit a 1 out single and the next batter, Lazaro Montes, ripped a double to the right center field gap to score Arroyo. Everett held a 1-0 lead after the first 6 innings.
That proved to be the lone run of the ballgame. Everett's starter Ryan Hawks threw the first 7 innings as he picked up his 6th win of the season. He walked 3 batters and struck out 7. Charlie Beilenson threw a 1-2-3 8th inning and Stefan Raeth threw a 1-2-3 9th inning with 3 strikeouts to give Everett the no-hitter.
Everett now holds a 3-1 series lead with 2 games left in the series. Eugene will be up to 3 games out of a playoff spot with only 11 games left to go in the first half pending the results of other games in the Northwest League.
Eugene will now turn their attention to the weekend as they'll look to bounce back in a big way and force a series split if they can take both weekend games.
The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM with Josh Bostick on the mound for the Emeralds.
#RootedHere
Northwest League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Dust Devils Dusted by Canadians - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Indians Fall Short in 6-2 Loss to Hops - Spokane Indians
- Everett Throws Combined No-Hitter in 1-0 Victory vs Ems - Eugene Emeralds
- Sox Pitchers Combine to No-Hit Emeralds - Everett AquaSox
- Yesavage, Stanifer Dominate While Bats Break Out In Big Win - Vancouver Canadians
- AquaSox Winning Streak Comes to an End - Everett AquaSox
- Curvelo to Make his MLB Debut this Weekend - Everett AquaSox
- Late Mistakes Doom Tri-City in Loss to Vancouver - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Hops Torch Tribe Pen, Push Lead to Two Games - Hillsboro Hops
- Five-Run Eighth Puts C's on Top - Vancouver Canadians
- Emeralds Tally Season High in Runs as They Dominate Everett 15-3 - Eugene Emeralds
- Spokane Bullpen Melts Down in 8-4 Loss to Hops - Spokane Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Eugene Emeralds Stories
- Everett Throws Combined No-Hitter in 1-0 Victory vs Ems
- Emeralds Tally Season High in Runs as They Dominate Everett 15-3
- Everett Slugs 4 Home Runs En-Route to 2nd Straight Win against Eugene
- Ems Fall Just Short to Open Series against Everett
- Emeralds Upcoming Homestand 6/3-6/8