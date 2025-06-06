Everett Throws Combined No-Hitter in 1-0 Victory vs Ems

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 4 to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 1-0. Everett combined for a no-hitter which was their first since 2022. This was the first time Eugene has been no hit since 1965. It was the first no-hitter for Everett since a 7-inning no-no from Juan Mercedes in 2022.

Everett pushed home the first run of the game in the top of the 6th inning. Michael Arroyo hit a 1 out single and the next batter, Lazaro Montes, ripped a double to the right center field gap to score Arroyo. Everett held a 1-0 lead after the first 6 innings.

That proved to be the lone run of the ballgame. Everett's starter Ryan Hawks threw the first 7 innings as he picked up his 6th win of the season. He walked 3 batters and struck out 7. Charlie Beilenson threw a 1-2-3 8th inning and Stefan Raeth threw a 1-2-3 9th inning with 3 strikeouts to give Everett the no-hitter.

Everett now holds a 3-1 series lead with 2 games left in the series. Eugene will be up to 3 games out of a playoff spot with only 11 games left to go in the first half pending the results of other games in the Northwest League.

Eugene will now turn their attention to the weekend as they'll look to bounce back in a big way and force a series split if they can take both weekend games.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM with Josh Bostick on the mound for the Emeralds.

