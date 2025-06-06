Late Mistakes Doom Tri-City in Loss to Vancouver

June 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils first baseman Ryan Nicholson

PASCO - Hard work and a clutch hit had gotten the Tri-City Dust Devils (26-27) back on even terms late Thursday night, but the Vancouver Canadians (26-28) scored five times in a multi-error 8th inning gone awry to take a 9-4 victory over the home nine at Gesa Stadium.

1B Ryan Nicholson's RBI double with two outs in the 7th had tied the game at 4-4, completing a three-run comeback from 4-1 down midway through the game. DH Ben Gobbel's RBI groundout gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st. Vancouver would get to Dust Devils starter Chris Cortez in the top of the 4th, scoring three times after leadoff walks set the table for the Canadians. Cortez went four innings, giving up the three runs on two hits, walking five and striking out four in a no-decision. The visitors added a run in the top of the 5th but Tri-City got back to work in the bottom side, scoring twice to get within a run. C Juan Flores was hit by a pitch and SS Capri Ortiz singled behind him to put two on with no one out. 2B Adrian Placencia then found the left-center gap for an RBI double, getting the Dust Devils within a pair at 4-2 and putting runners at second and third. Ortiz later scored on a balk to get Tri-City within a run, where they would stay before Nicholson's game-tying two-bagger. Carlos Espinosa (2-2) got the loss, on the mound for the five-run 8th but only charged for three earned runs due to two costly errors in the frame. Vancouver reliever Chay Yeager (3-2) got the win as the pitcher of record when his team took the lead for good.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-All Dust Devils who had either hit or reached base in multiple games extended their streak, including Ryan Nicholson who shoved his hit streak to four games. Adrian Placencia's double gave him a three-game hit streak and extended his on-base streak to five games. Juan Flores (four games) and Ben Gobbel both extended their on-base streaks by taking one for the team in getting hit by a pitch.

-Reliever Najer Victor made his Tri-City and Gesa Stadium debut Thursday night, throwing a 1-2-3 top of the 7th inning. The 2024 14th round pick of the Los Angeles Angels, out of the University of Central Florida, started his professional career last year at Single-A Inland Empire and remained with the 66ers to start this year before getting called up Wednesday.

-Around the Northwest League, the top dawg Hillsboro Hops came back from 4-0 down to beat Spokane 8-5 at Avista Stadium, and Eugene scored early and often in a 15-3 win over Everett at PK Park. The Dust Devils sit 2.5 games out of first place with 13 games left in the First Half to complete, including finishing the team's May 11 game with Everett suspended in a 5-5 tie after three innings due to heavy rain at Funko Field. The standings will reset June 20th for the start of the Second Half, with the winners of the halves facing off in the Northwest League Championship Series the week after the regular season.

A FAMILY FEAST NIGHT, AN ELECTRIC PITCHING MATCHUP

Tri-City and Vancouver meet for game four of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium. It's another Family Feast Night, this time presented by Victoria's Academy of Cosmetology, with $2.50 hot dogs, Coca-Cola products, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches and Laffy Taffy ropes available throughout the night.

The pitching matchup pits two prized pitching prospects against one another, with Dust Devils right-hander Ryan Johnson (0-1, 2.93 ERA) taking on Canadians righty Trey Yesavage (0-0, 1.46 ERA). Free broadcast coverage, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.

Saturday night's game will also start at 6:30 p.m., with postgame fireworks presented by Hi-Line Engineering and Fabrication. It's also Tri-City's yearly turn as the Malmo Oatmilkers, part of all 120 teams donning Oatly hues of pink as part of the company's Minor League Baseball-wide sponsorship. A 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon matinee will conclude the 12-game homestand, with the first 500 fans guaranteed to take home the 2025 Dust Devils in the team's annual Team Photo Giveaway presented by AutoZone.

