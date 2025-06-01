Columbia River Dams Breached Late by Eugene

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils' Randy De Jesus at bat

PASCO - In a rarity for the 2025 edition of the Tri-City Dust Devils (25-24) a late lead got away from the squad Saturday night, with the Eugene Emeralds (25-25) coming back from 5-1 down through six innings to beat the home nine 6-5 and prevent them from clinching a series win at Gesa Stadium.

The 2,686 fans at the ballpark were treated to both another great starting pitching performance and some early slugging from Tri-City, playing again as the Columbia River Rooster Tails. Ryan Johnson threw six great innings for the Rooster Tails, striking out a career-high ten Eugene batters and holding the visitors to a run on four hits while issuing only one walk. The offense accepted the gift of an early run in the bottom of the 2nd via three walks and 2B Adrian Placencia getting hit by a pitch. The 1-0 lead then grew an inning later when RF Randy De Jesus lined a home run out to left field with 1B Matt Coutney on board, the two-run shot making it a 3-0 Columbia River lead. Two innings later, after the Emeralds scored in the top of the 5th to get on the board, the Rooster Tails rallied with two outs to score twice on RBI singles by SS Capri Ortiz and C Juan Flores, pushing the lead to 5-1.

The team would not score again, though, and Eugene got two runs in the 7th to cut the lead in half. The Ems then got to Carlos Espinosa (2-1) in the 8th, plating three runs to take their only lead of the night. Reliever Tyler Vogel (4-0) went 2.2 scoreless and hitless frames to finish the job, getting his team out of a bases loaded situation in the 7th and holding Columbia River at bay from there.

ROOSTER TAILS REPORTS

-CF Alexander Ramirez stretched his hitting streak to seven games with an infield single in the bottom of the 5th, walking earlier in the game to push his on-base streak to nine games. Ramirez scored twice, as did Matt Coutney.

-Randy De Jesus's home run was his seventh longball of the month of May, raising his career-high for homers in a month. Ben Gobbel also set a new career-high mark, hitting five homers in a month for the first time in his career. Though his home run streak ended at three games, Gobbel singled to move his hitting streak to four games.

-Reliever A.J. Block pitched a scoreless 9th inning to give his team a shot to rally. The lefty closer has held his opponents off the scoreboard in 14 of his 17 outings for the Dust Devils.

FINAL HEAT FOR SIX-GAME SERIES CUP SUNDAY

Tri-City and Eugene meet in the series finale of their six-game set at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium, where the team will hold its second Youth Baseball Clinic (presented by Dutch Bros) of the season. In a rematch of Tuesday night the Dust Devils, once more as the Rooster Tails, will send right-hander Ryan Costeiu (0-1, 5.28 ERA) to the mound. The Emeralds will hand the ball to right-hander Josh Bostick (1-1, 4.50 ERA) for his second start of the week.

Free broadcast coverage, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 1:10 p.m.

After the game the team will take a home day off Monday before the Vancouver Canadians come to Gesa Stadium for a six-game series starting Tuesday, June 3rd. Games Tuesday-Saturday will start at 6:30 p.m. with the Sunday afternoon contest scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. matinee, just like this last week.

For tickets to games on the upcoming homestand and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

