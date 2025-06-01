Emeralds Leave Rooster Tails in Pits in Series Finale

PASCO - A Tri-City Dust Devils (25-25) offense that had slugged its way to three wins in a row earlier in the week found itself unable to get things going at Gesa Stadium Sunday afternoon, as the Eugene Emeralds (26-24) shut out Tri-City 9-0 to force another series split on the Dust Devils.

Finishing out the Columbia River Rooster Tails weekend and looking for a series win, the home nine managed only two hits off of Eugene starter Josh Bostick (2-1), who struck out a season-high ten batters in six shutout innings. Columbia River managed two hits on the day, a single by LF Anthony Scull in the 2nd inning and a 4th inning double by 1B Ryan Nicholson. Bostick also walked two but navigated around it to extinguish any hopes of a comeback. Starter Ryan Costeiu (0-2) posted a scoreless 1st inning and limited damage to a run in the 2nd. The Emeralds, though, got him for five runs in the top of the 3rd inning, giving Bostick a big lead with which to confidently attack the Rooster Tails lineup. The six-game split is the seventh even series for Pasco, Kennewick and Richland's team, having lost the opening three-game series to Vancouver and winning the first full home series from Everett.

-Reliever Logan Britt threw two scoreless and perfect innings following Ryan Costeiu, pitching to contact and putting a strikeout on the board. The appearance ended up a nice bounce-back performance after taking the loss in relief on Tuesday night.

-CF Randy Flores made a solid debut for the club, reaching base via walk in the bottom of the 3rd inning and handling five putouts in the expansive Gesa Stadium outfield without issue. The newest Dust Devil, an 8th round selection by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2024 MLB Draft, played primarily as an infielder in both college at Alabama State and in 23 games at Single-A Inland Empire to begin his pro career in 2024.

-Despite the loss Tri-City's Northwest League First Half playoff hopes remain very much alive, with the team remaining 1.5 games out of first place following Vancouver's walk-off win over Hillsboro Sunday afternoon. The Dust Devils have 16 games left to complete, including a suspended game from the May series with Everett, with the First Half race concluding June 19th at home against the Hillsboro Hops.

WELCOME BACK, VANCOUVER

After a day off at home Tri-City returns to its Dust Devils livery to host the Vancouver Canadians at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, June 3rd, at Gesa Stadium. It will be ALS Awareness Night at the ballpark, presented by Bergstrom Aircraft, and another Coca-Cola Tuesday with $2.50 21 oz. Coca-Cola products available throughout the game.

Free broadcast coverage, available audio-only at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app and with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.

6:30 p.m. first pitches have been scheduled through Saturday night for the series, with the Sunday afternoon contest scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. matinee.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to games in the Vancouver series and for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

