AquaSox Flex Muscles In 13-4 Victory Sunday

June 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox catcher Andrew Miller

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox catcher Andrew Miller(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: Powered by five home runs, including three consecutively, the Everett AquaSox blasted their way past the Spokane Indians 13-4 in front of a season high 3,716 fans on Sunday Fun Day at Funko Field.

AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Truitt had his best performance of the year. He threw five shutout innings to start the game.

Everett's offense got going in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, outfielder Anthony Donofrio capitalized on the scoring opportunity, pulling a bases-clearing double down the right field line. Continuing the scoring attack one batter later was Brandon Eike, who hit an RBI single to provide the AquaSox a 4-0 advantage.

Spokane cut Everett's lead in half during the top of the sixth as Jared Thomas hit a two-run home run to center field after Caleb Hobson singled. However, Everett blew the game open in the bottom half of the frame as Luis Suisbel, Tai Peete, and Andrew Miller all drilled consecutive solo home runs with two outs. Furthering the lead was Eike and Charlie Pagliarini, who knocked consecutive RBI doubles to provide the AquaSox a 9-2 lead.

Truitt concluded his outing after six brilliant innings of two-run baseball. He allowed five hits and walked only one while collecting a career-high six strikeouts - four swinging and two looking. The 22-year-old righty also lowered his earned run average to 4.06 this season.

The Indians added two more runs during the top of the seventh courtesy of Skyler Messinger, Hobson, and Thomas. Messinger hit a solo home run to center field, and Hobson and Thomas doubled consecutively to cut the Frogs' lead to 5. Thomas' RBI double gave him his third RBI of the game.

Everett concluded their scoring outburst in the bottom of the eighth, plating four more runs. Miller demolished a 410-foot solo home run for his second long ball of the day, scoring the Frogs' 10th run. This was the second time in Miller's AquaSox career that he has homered twice in a game.

Eike singled for his third hit and Colt Emerson singled, allowing Michael Arroyo to crush a home run over the manual scoreboard to give Everett a comfortable 13-4 lead.

Stefan Raeth threw the final two innings for the AquaSox, holding the Indians scoreless to lock down the Frogs' victory. Raeth allowed no hits, lowered his season earned run average to 2.61, struck out one, and walked none.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SPOKANE INDIANS 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 4 8 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 4 5 0 4 X 13 14 0

WIN: Evan Truitt (2-2) LOSS: Alberto Pacheco (4-3)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Pacheco (5.2), Mann (1.1), Rivera (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (6.0), Beilenson (1.0), Raeth (2.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: Thomas (7), Messinger (6)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: Suisbel (3), Peete (6), Miller (1, 2), Arroyo (9)

ATTENDANCE: 3,716

TIME: 2 Hours, 22 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road to travel south for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds! Game one of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3. Upon the conclusion of the Emeralds series, Everett returns home Tuesday, June 10, for a series against the Tri-City Dust Devils. June 10 will feature two games as the AquaSox are making up the remainder of a postponed game from May 11. The doubleheader will begin at 5:05 p.m., and game two will be seven innings long.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.