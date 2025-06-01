Pagliarini Stellar in 6-3 AquaSox Loss

June 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Despite hitting two home runs, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 6-3 in front of 2,648 fans at Funko Field on Saturday night.

Spokane led 3-0 after three innings of competition. They broke on the board first during the top of the second as Jean Perez hit into an RBI groundout, and they continued building their lead the next inning as Braylen Wimmer hit into an RBI groundout. Concluding the third inning's scoring was Cole Messina, who knocked an RBI single to left field.

The Indians continued their scoring efforts in the top of the fifth, adding two more runs to their total. After Charlie Condon walked and Wimmer singled, Andy Perez knocked a two-run double to right field to help Spokane jump ahead 5-0. Everett broke their scoreless total in the bottom half of the frame as Charlie Pagliarini hit a solo home run 366 feet to right field for his fifth long ball this season.

Spokane took a five-run lead again in the top of the sixth courtesy of an RBI single hit by Jared Thomas. Everett erased the run's impact in the bottom of the sixth, though, as Josh Caron hit a solo home run to right center field. Caron has now homered on consecutive days, extending his season home run total to four. The AquaSox added their third run in the next inning as Luis Suisbel's RBI single scored Pagliarini, who drew a walk and finished the game with three total hits.

Everett failed to score any runs in the final two innings of the game as Spokane secured their 6-3 win. The AquaSox threatened in the bottom of the ninth, getting two runners on base, but a strikeout ended the game.

From the mound for Everett, reliever Elijah Dale excelled, throwing two shutout innings while allowing zero hits. Dale also struck out two batters. Right-hander Brock Moore also added one scoreless inning in relief, striking out two.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E SPOKANE INDIANS 0 1 2 0 2 1 0 0 0

6 8 1 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0

3 8 2

WIN: Michael Prosecky (5-3) LOSS: Jurrangelo Cijntje (4-3) SAVE: Cade Denton (1)

SPOKANE PITCHING: Prosecky (6.0), Flesland III (1.2) Denton (1.1) EVERETT PITCHING: Cijntje (2.0), Jackson (2.0), Wainscott (2.0), Dale (2.0), Moore (1.0)

SPOKANE HOME RUNS: None EVERETT HOME RUNS: Pagliarini (5), Caron (4)

ATTENDANCE: 2,648 TIME: 2 Hours, 35 Minutes

