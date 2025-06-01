Emphatic Comeback Sealed with Walk-Off Win

June 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A first-pitch double in the bottom of the tenth made the Canadians 7-6 winners over the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Sunday afternoon, capping a five-run comeback that began in the bottom of the eighth and was completed by Victor Arias' game-winner.

With the placed runner at second base, MLB Pipeline's #29 Blue Jays prospect lashed the first pitch from hard-throwing righty Sam Knowlton (L, 0-1) into left-centre to win 7-6 and hand the Canadians their first walk-off victory of the year.

Arias' heroics were made possible by terrific defence from top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala in the top of the tenth inning. Hillsboro's first batter lifted a deep fly ball to the wall that was nearly caught but landed for extra bases. The placed runner had gone back to tag anticipating a catch then raced towards home. Nimmala received the throw as the cut-off man then fired a one-hopper to the plate that allowed catcher Aaron Parker to apply the tag in time for the out.

Vancouver wasn't out of the woods; Hillsboro had a runner at third with one out and the C's infield playing on the grass. A 105-mph liner from the next batter was caught by Nimmala with a backhand slide for the second out then he took care of an inning-ending ground ball in the next at-bat to keep the game tied 6-6.

The half inning that made all that drama possible was the bottom of the eighth. Cutter Coffey singled and Je'Von Ward walked to set the table for Nick Goodwin, who clubbed a three-run shot into The Nutrl Zone to cut a 6-2 deficit down to one run. Carter Cunningham and Parker followed with singles before a pitching change then - after a two-out intentional walk of Nimmala to load the bases - a wild pitch brought home the tying score.

A run in the top of the second started the scoring. Coffey led off with a double then came home when Nic Deschamps delivered a two-out RBI single to make it 1-0 Cs. Hillsboro promptly tied it in the third with a solo home run. Vancouver jumped back in front in the fifth with a hit batter, an Arias double and an intentional walk that loaded the bases for Jackson Hornung, whose infield single up the third base line put the Canadians back in front by a run. Hillsboro scored three runs on three hits and a walk in the top of the sixth to go in front 4-2 and added two more runs in the seventh to lead 6-2 before Vancouver's comeback

MLB Pipeline's #11 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez turned in another strong outing. The righty went 5.1 innings, allowed two runs on four hits, walked one and K'ed four. Eight starters had a hit, highlighted by multi-hit performances from Arias, Coffey and Goodwin.

With the win, the C's improve to 24-27 and are now just 3.0 games back of first place Hillsboro. Today's victory was the first time this year the Canadians have won five of six games in a series. They've now won seven of their last eight after dropping eight in a row last month.

Following an off day tomorrow, the C's start a six-game series in Pasco against Tri-City [LAA] Tuesday night. First pitch from Gesa Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.







