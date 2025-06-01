Ems 5 Run 3rd Inning Propels Emeralds to Shutout Victory

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 9-0. It's the 3rd shutout victory of the season for Eugene and the 9 runs is now their biggest winning margin of the season. Eugene won both weekend games to take a series split against the Dust Devils. Eugene is now 26-25 on the season.

The Ems got the scoring started tonight in the 2nd inning. Scott Bandura led off the inning with a double to left field and Luke Shliger followed it up by ripping a line drive over the 1st baseman's head. Bandura was able to score easily and Luke got into 2nd base with his 5th double of the year. That gave the Ems a 1-0 lead after 2 innings.

The Emeralds were able to really open things up in the 3rd inning. Jonah Cox led off the inning with a single and James Tibbs III crushed his 10th home run of the year. Tibbs had 7 home runs in the month of May which was a tie for the most in the Northwest League during that span. He is now the first Emerald to reach double digit home runs this season.

The inning didn't stop there however as Quinn McDaniel and Scott Bandura both singled to put runners on the corners. Bandura was able to swipe his 17th stolen base of the year before Luke Shliger hit a Sac-Fly RBI to drive home a run. The next batter, Zane Zielinski, drew a walk to put a pair of runners on for Dayson Croes. Croes ripped his 2nd double in as many nights down the left field line and brought home both runners to give Eugene a 6-0 lead after just 3 innings.

Eugene added on another run of insurance in the top of the 6th. After a quick couple of outs, Bo Davidson drew his 2nd walk of the game. That brought up Jonah Cox who ripped a double to right center field. Davidson was able to score on the play as the Ems held a 7-0 lead.

Josh Bostick was dominant in his start tonight. He pitched a season high 6 innings and struck out a season high 10 hitters while allowing only 2 hits and 2 walks and didn't surrender a single run. Bostick ends the week pitching 11 total innings while allowing only 3 hits, no earned runs, 4 walks and 19 strikeouts. He will have a great opportunity to pick up his first Northwest League pitcher of the week award tomorrow.

In the top of the 9th the Emeralds added a couple more runs of insurance. James Tibbs III & Charlie Szykowny drew back to back walks to put a pair of runners on with nobody out. After a quick couple of outs, Luke Shliger singled to right field to bring home both runners. Shliger ended the night with 2 base hits and 4 total RBI's. The Ems had a 9-0 lead heading into the bottom of the 9th inning.

The Emeralds bullpen was perfect for the final 3 innings. Austin Strickland, Dylan Hecht, and Marques Johnson each pitched an inning and didn't allow a single hit or walk and combined for 5 strikeouts in their 3 innings.

Eugene is now a game above .500 at 26-25 with only 15 games left to go in the first half. They will be either 1 or 2 games out of a playoff spot pending the results of other games today in the Northwest League. It's a series split here for Eugene as they were able to take both weekend games to split the series 3-3.

Eugene will now head back home and get ready for a 6-game series against the Everett AquaSox starting this Tuesday, June 3rd.

