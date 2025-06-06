Spokane Bullpen Melts Down in 8-4 Loss to Hops

June 6, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians







Spokane took a 4-0 lead into the sixth inning and looked poised to regain a share of first place in the Northwest League. Things unraveled quickly from there. Hillsboro erupted for eight runs over the next three frames as they stunned the Indians, 8-4, in front of 2,932 fans at Avista Stadium for Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Night presented by Les Schwab Tires & KREM 2.

TOP PERFORMERS

Michael Prosecky struggled with control but made it through five scoreless innings (4 H, 5 BB, 3 K) against the Hops to lower his ERA to 2.85-the second-best mark in the Northwest League.

Caleb Hobson reached base twice and drove in a pair of runs while Jared Thomas, Charlie Condon, and Jesus Bugarin each picked up two hits in the loss.

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday June 6th vs. Hillsboro - 7:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP John West (3-2, 4.57) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (0-3, 7.13)

Promotion - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Mallory Paint Store, KXLY 4 News Now, & KEY 101: Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Also, pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO card and play along with the game to win great prizes. Plus, stick around after the game for another great fireworks show courtesy of Mallory Paint Stores!







Northwest League Stories from June 6, 2025

