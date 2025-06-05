Braylen Wimmer Named NWL Player of the Month

June 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Wimmer takes it all. Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for May in Major League Baseball's player development system, with Spokane Indians utilityman Braylen Wimmer earning Northwest League Player of the Month honors.

Wimmer batted .337/.398/.529 and led the league in average (.337), hits (35) and total bases (55) and was second in doubles (eight). He finished third in OPS (.927), fourth in stolen bases (10) and fifth in runs (17) and slugging percentage (.529). The 24-year-old out of Oklahoma City, OK, recorded 13 multi-hit games and reached base safely in 24 of his 27 games. Wimmer was selected by Colorado in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.







