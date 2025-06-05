Early Hole Too Deep to Dig out of for C's

June 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - A Victor Arias lead-off homer got things started on the right foot for the Canadians Wednesday at Gesa Stadium, but the lead evaporated in the bottom of the first as the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] poured it on early to hand the C's a 7-5 defeat.

Arias' blast - Vancouver's fourth lead-off bomb this season - came on the second pitch of the game, but Dust Devils starter Keythel Key (W, 2-3) bounced back to retire the next three hitters to end the inning with no further damage.

That proved crucial, because Tri-City would score three in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good. They used two homers - including a lead-off shot from Adrian Placencia - and a double from the first three batters to lead 3-1.

Another three-spot scored in the home half of the second before the C's scratched across two in the fourth. Aaron Parker led off with a double then scored when Cutter Coffey doubled him home. Je'Von Ward came up next and hit a sharp single to right field that made it 6-3.

After the Dust Devils added another run on two hits and a hit batter in their half of the fourth, the Canadians got a little closer with two scores in the sixth. Coffey and Ward teamed up again, this time with the former singling to centre and the latter clobbering a two-run shot for his second homer of the season.

Unfortunately, the C's would manage just two more hits - both from Arias - after Ward's big fly. They got the tying run to the plate with two outs in the sixth and again with one out in the ninth, but they could not capture the same late inning comeback magic that earned them wins in their previous two games.

The bullpen turned in a stout performance, limiting the Dust Devils to two hits over four scoreless innings between JJ Sanchez, Jonathan Todd and Bo Bonds. Arias paced the offence with three hits while Coffey, Ward and Parker each had two knocks.

With the loss, the Canadians drop to 25-28 on the year and three games back of first place with 13 games to play in the first half. They go back to work Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.







