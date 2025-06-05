Strong Pitching, Hot Bats Lead AquaSox to Win

June 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OREGON: The Everett AquaSox hit four home runs while starting pitcher Marcelo Perez pitched six strong innings on the way to a 6-1 victory over the Eugene Emeralds. The win was the team's third straight and keeps the AquaSox within a game and a half out of first place in the Northwest League standings.

The AquaSox wasted very little time getting on the scoreboard as Michael Arroyo led off the game with a home run, hitting a 2-2 pitch thrown by Emeralds starter Brayan Palencia over the fence in right center field. It was the 10th home run of the season for Arroyo. Two batters later it was déjà vu with Luis Suisbel hitting a solo home run very close to the exact location of Arroyo's blast. It was Suisbel's fifth home run of the season and the AquaSox led 2-0 after only three batters.

Eugene designated hitter Scott Bandura proved that home runs over the right center field fence weren't exclusive to Everett hitters when he hit a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the second inning off of AquaSox starter Marcelo Perez. It was the fourth home run of the season for Bandura.

The AquaSox added another run in the fourth inning. Suisbel led off the frame with a walk and then scored when Lazaro Montes hit a sharp line that traveled just to the right of second base and continued all the way to the fence in center field. Montes ended up at second base with the double while Suisbel scored to make it a 3-1 game.

Montes was at it again in the sixth inning, hitting his league leading 13th home run of the season out to right field. The home run also scored Colt Emerson who led off the inning with a walk, giving the AquaSox a 5-1 advantage.

Tai Peete closed out the scoring in the top of the ninth inning by hitting the AquaSox fourth home run of the game, hitting a line drive off of the right field foul pole for his seventh home run of the season.

Montes finished the game two-for-four with a double, home run, one run scored and three RBI. Peete also had a two-for-four night with a home run, one run and one RBI. Arroyo was one-for-two with a home run and two walks.

Perez pitched six innings, allowing only three hits, one earned run, no walks and five strikeouts. Relief pitchers Tyler Cleveland, Elijah Dale and Stefan Raeth each pitched a scoreless inning.







