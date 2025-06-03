4th of July Pre-Game Picnic Packages on Sale Now

Since 1776, Americans have passionately celebrated their independence by doing the things Americans love - eating and watching sports. The Everett AquaSox are proud to continue this tradition on Friday, July 4th when we host a picnic of patriotic flare.

The picnic will occur before the AquaSox take on the Vancouver Canadians at 7:05 PM. The picnic will begin at 6:00 PM and end at 7:30 PM. The menu will feature ballpark favorites such as burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, chips, and apple pie with ice cream - all paired with Pepsi products to wash it down.

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! Cost is $30.00 for the game with the picnic. For those with game tickets already, it's $18.00 for the picnic only. After enjoying your meal, kick back and watch the stars of tomorrow.

The game is also a Funko Friday game...which means you will get a limited edition Red Funko Field T-shirt.

Burgers, baseball, rock music, explosions, and giveaways. What else could you ask for to celebrate America's birthday? Get your tickets now!

