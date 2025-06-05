Indians Stumble in 8-5 Loss to Hops

June 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







A strong start from Casey Anderson and three-run homers from Gavin Logan and Jackson Feltner helped the Hops cruise past the Indians, 8-5, in front of 2,960 fans at Avista Stadium for RIBBY'S Birthday & Redband Rally Night presented by City of Spokane & 95.3 KPND.

TOP PERFORMERS

Reigning Northwest League Player of the Week Braylen Wimmer drilled a three-run homer off the Coors Light Caboose as part of a four-run seventh inning for Spokane. The opposite-field shot was his seventh of the season, tying Wimmer for the team lead with first baseman Aidan Longwell.

Jared Thomas had a pair of hits and a stolen base-raising his league-best average to .320 in the process.

Charlie Condon reached base twice and drove in a run while Skyler Messinger finished 2-for-4 in the loss.

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, June 5th vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Daniel Eagen (3-2, 2.50) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (5-3, 3.11)

Promotion - Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Night presented by Les Schwab Tires & KREM 2: It's a luau at Avista Stadium! Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and join us as we celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaii and the Pacific Islands.







