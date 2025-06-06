Five-Run Eighth Puts C's on Top

PASCO, WA - A five-run eighth inning put the Canadians in front for good in their 9-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

Tied 4-4 after Tri-City plated a run with a two-out double in the seventh, the C's started their rally with a Je'Von Ward walk. Catcher's interference put the next batter aboard then Eddie Micheletti worked a free pass to load the bases. Carter Cunningham came up next and hit a shallow pop up towards left that seemed destined to be an out, but left fielder Rio Foster lost the ball in the lights; it landed for a go-ahead bloop single. Following a strikeout, Victor Arias cleared the bases with a two-RBI single and a throwing error from the right fielder to make it 8-4. He would race home on a wild pitch to complete the five-run frame and put the Canadians ahead 9-4.

Chay Yeager (W, 3-2) set down the side in order in the bottom of the inning and Kai Peterson did the same in the ninth to secure the win.

After Tri-City started the scoring with an unearned run in the first, the C's took the lead with three in the fourth. Consecutive walks started the inning before Jackson Hornung tied the game with a single. Another walk loaded the bases then a fielder's choice RBI from Cunningham put Vancouver in front. Hayden Gilliland followed that up with a sacrifice fly that made it 3-1 Canadians.

Another run scored in the top of the fifth. Arjun Nimmala began the stanza with a double then scored when Ward singled to right field. Tri-City responded with two in the bottom of that inning to cut the Canadians lead to one.

Ward had another big night at the plate, reaching all five times he came up with four walks, a single, two runs scored and steal. He leads the Northwest League with a .451 OBP this year. Hornung was the lone C's hitter with multiple hits.

With the win, the Canadians are now 26-28 and three games back of first place with 12 games remaining in the first half.

The series continues tomorrow with one of the premiere pitching matchups of the season. #2 Blue Jays prospect Trey Yesavage will duel with #7 Angels prospect Ryan Johnson, who began the 2025 campaign with 14 relief outings in the big leagues. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be carried live on Sportsnet 650.







