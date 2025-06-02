Homestand Preview: June 3-8 vs. Hillsboro

June 2, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of just $6.00 + fees. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section and all proceeds from dog tickets will be donated to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade and receive a specialty dog giveaway item courtesy of SCRAPS!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 4th - RIBBY'S Birthday & Redband Rally Night

presented by City of Spokane & 95.3 KPND

Join us as we celebrate RIBBY the Mascot's Birthday and learn more about Spokane River habitat with the Redband Rally Campaign presented by the City of Spokane. The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a Redband Rally River Cooler courtesy of the City of Spokane!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 5th - Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Night

Presented by Les Schwab Tires & KREM 2

It's a luau at Avista Stadium! Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and join us as we celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaii and the Pacific Islands!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 6th - Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night

presented by Mallory Paint Store, KXLY 4 News Now, & KEY 101

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Also, pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO card and play along with the game to win great prizes. Plus stick around after the game for another great fireworks show courtesy of Mallory Paint Stores!

First Pitch - 7:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 7th - Rosauers Family Feast Night

Presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU

Empty the house and load up the car, it's Rosauers Family Feast Night at Avista Stadium! Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long! Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 8th - Ballpark Bugs 'N Stadium Snakes Day Game

presented by BNSF Railways

Bugs, Snakes, Baseball - OH MY! We're bringing back the Ballpark Bugs & Stadium Snakes game at Avista Stadium. Bugs 'N Snakes Spokane will be on site to show off their reptile friends. Plus stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.